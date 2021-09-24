Minecraft 1.18 Snapshot 21W38A for Java Edition: Full list of changes revealed

The second Minecraft 1.18 snapshot, which was supposed to be released yesterday, is finally here. Its arrival was delayed because of some issues faced by the developers. Unlike the experimental snapshots, this one does not bring a ton of new changes.

slicedlime @slicedlime We're now releasing Minecraft Snapshot 21w38a, adding Strongholds 😏 We heard you really wanted them! It's also full of performance improvements, tweaks and bug fixes. Check it out! minecraft.net/article/minecr… We're now releasing Minecraft Snapshot 21w38a, adding Strongholds 😏 We heard you really wanted them! It's also full of performance improvements, tweaks and bug fixes. Check it out! minecraft.net/article/minecr…

Minecraft 1.8 Snapshot 21w38a

Changes made in snapshot 21w38a

The following modifications have been introduced to the game, along with explanations regarding their implementation.

Changes made to ore distribution

As originally designed, copper ore can now be found up to Y level 95. Previously, it used to generate till Y 96.

The amount of copper has been increased.

Instead of being spread out, lapis lazuli generates in blobs in this snapshot.

Changes made to Sprinting

No longer will the player go from sprinting to walking normally when they slightly brush their sleeve against a wall. It will only happen because of larger angles of collision with a block.

Technical changes made in snapshot 21w38a

The developers of Minecraft have added a new setting: "Simulation distance."

The maximum amount of background threads has been increased.

Telemetry for world loading has been added.

Simulation distance setting

Mobs and other entities will not be updated outside of simulation distance.

Allows higher render distance with less CPU load.

A new slider in video settings has been added on the client.

A new simulation-distance property has been added in dedicated server properties.

Known issues in snapshot 21w38a

Like the previous snapshot, 21w38a is still incompatible with worlds that were created in the older version of Minecraft. Therefore, players will have to create a new world to play this snapshot.

Sometimes it may take unusually long to save the world. This is the reason why players might see the game stop for a few moments.

A handful of bugs, including strongholds not generating, have been fixed. Interested readers can learn more about them from the official Mojang article.

Ardent fans will not notice a lot of difference. Downloading the snapshot is as easy as it gets. Players simply need to checkmark the snapshot option in the installations tab, and the latest one will appear.

