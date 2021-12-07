Minecraft 1.18 terrain and build limits for all players revealed

Minecraft's 1.18 update has brought in plenty of changes, though not all of them are apparent at first glance. While some adjustments to Minecraft's terrain and world-generation are immediately visible, such as the altering of mountains and the new cave biomes, a few of the other tweaks are a bit more subtle.

Some minor changes have altered the height level and the limits of terrain, restricting the boundaries of where terrain can generate in a world and how large player-made structures can ostensibly be.

Thanks to these new modifications, Minecraft players may find they have a little more room available to build than they might have expected.

Minecraft: Height and terrain limit changes

Access to underground levels have been increased, with players now capable of accessing height levels as low as -64 (Image via Mojang)

To accommodate for larger mountain peaks and deeper subterranean caves, Minecraft 1.18 removed the bedrock between layers 0 and 6 and added an additional chunk's worth of depth to the underground. Players can now venture deeper under the surface of their world to layers as low as Y= -64. The previous height limit above ground has also been increased. Y= 256, the original limit, is now the terrain height limit for things like mountains and cliffs.

To encourage players to continue reaching the stars in Minecraft with their structures, the height limit for building has been increased to Y= 320, meaning players can even build atop a maximum-height mountain for roughly 64 blocks. These limits remain for other world types as well, including amplified world types that take terrain generation to the extremes of the game's generation algorithm.

When taking into consideration the increase of both maximum height and maximum depth in Minecraft 1.18, a world that was already exceptionally large has now gotten even bigger. Players can now realistically build from layers -64 to 320, creating even grander mega-structures than previous versions of the game have allowed.

Although limits are still in place for hardware reasons, the size of creations that can be made has been slowly trending upward since Minecraft's earliest days of development.

It's unclear if Mojang has plans to change the height and terrain limits again in the future, but the impressive tweaks brought about by Minecraft's 1.18 update should give aspiring builders plenty to do with their newly-added work space.

