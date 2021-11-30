Minecraft 1.18 update APK download file to be available tomorrow

The Minecraft 1.18 Caves & Cliffs Update Part 2 is almost here. The update is scheduled to arrive on 30 November 2021. This update will completely revamp mountains and caves, adding new biomes, items and more to the hit sandbox game.

The update is poised to introduce a few of the biggest changes to the game. Caves will now go deeper than ever before and mountain generation will be completely revitalized. Here's everything Android players need to know about downloading the update and when it will be available.

Minecraft 1.18 Caves & Cliffs to release tomorrow for Android, other devices

Minecraft Pocket Edition has become one of the go-to ways for Minecraft players to play the game. It's by far the most convenient method, since it can be taken anywhere and easily accessed.

It's also the cheapest, usually costing less than $10 USD. For Android users, the APK download file will be available tomorrow.

Minecraft @Minecraft When Caves & Cliffs: Part II arrives tomorrow, who's to say what wonders those walls will reveal? When Caves & Cliffs: Part II arrives tomorrow, who's to say what wonders those walls will reveal? https://t.co/ZqOADQ3KZ4

APK files, which stand for Android Package Kit, are the standard for Android apps. The release of the update file simply means that it will be available for players to download. After that, they'll have full access to the Caves & Cliffs update with their Minecraft Pocket Edition.

Caves & Cliffs Part 2 will add new caves and new cave biomes (Image via Minecraft)

The download file will reportedly be released at 10.00am PT tomorrow. Whatever time that translates to in local time, the APK file should be available on the Google Play Store or any other location that players get their apps from.

It shouldn't take very long for the app to update. In fact, depending on when players get on to play, the app may be automatically updated (if the device has that capability and the settings enabled).

Aralc_star @aralc_star

Tomorrow is a day of big mountains

Tomorrow is a day of deep caves

Tomorrow is a day of glory! @Minecraft Tomorrow is a day of celebrationTomorrow is a day of big mountainsTomorrow is a day of deep cavesTomorrow is a day of glory! @Minecraft Tomorrow is a day of celebration Tomorrow is a day of big mountainsTomorrow is a day of deep cavesTomorrow is a day of glory!

Tomorrow, all devices, including mobile, Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, PC and Windows, will receive the long-awaited second half of the Caves & Cliffs update. Servers may be slower due to the amount of increased traffic when the update initially releases.

