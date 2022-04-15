Minecraft 1.19.0.24 Bedrock update Beta Patch Notes: Spectator Mode, Recovery Compass and more revealed

The latest Beta update for Minecraft Bedrock Edition has officially arrived. Every week, a new snapshot is released for Java Edition while a Beta and Preview comes for Bedrock players. All of these are intended to introduce key features to the game in advance of upcoming regular updates.

This week, version 1.19.0.24 has been released and holds several important additions. As the official release of the 1.19 The Wild Update draws nearer and nearer, these updates get more and more important.

The update introduces spectator mode, recovery compass, and more. Here are the patch notes.

Patch notes for Minecraft Beta 1.19.0.24

One of the biggest additions to the game is the introduction of spectator mode. Mojang noted that this mode was not supposed to be released in the game and was done so by accident. However, since it is a highly requested feature, they decided to leave it and work on it through betas for an official release in the future.

It is not scheduled for the 1.19 update. Here's what Mojang had to say about it:

"The first iteration will not be finished in time for 1.19, so we will be moving it to an Experimental Toggle in an upcoming beta. Until we have a more polished version for you, please consider that any content or maps built on this feature will not be supported as this feature will change and evolve."

They also introduced the recovery compass, a new item that can be crafted with echo shards. These can only be found and are unique to Ancient City chests in the Deep Dark.

The recovery compass will point players to the last place they died. It is crafted with eight echo shards and one normal compass. In the future, it will also become a part of the Ancient City loot pool.

They also introduced several key changes to existing Minecraft features:

Sculk shriekers are not triggered by redstone activation.

Players can no longer run away from a shrieking sculk shrieker to prevent a Warden spawn.

The Sculk Shrieker will no longer spawn Wardens in Peaceful mode.

Warden was given an animation for when it gets hurt.

Warden will prioritize players over mobs when angry.

Reinforced deepslate is no longer movable by pistons.

Goat horn sound is now instant.

In a bit of peculiar news, the copper horn has been removed. The community feedback was positive, but Mojang opted to remove it anyway.

Several other changes have been added and Minecraft gamers can find out more on the official Mojang website.

