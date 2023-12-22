Minecraft 1.20.2 Optifine preview is now available

One of Minecraft's most beloved mods had a new update announced in the form of the Optifine 1.20.2 preview. Although the shader mod is still two versions behind the vanilla game, the developers stated that they would be skipping the 1.20.3 version for the time being. They added that they would work on a 1.20.4 preview as quickly as possible to keep pace with the base game.

This is great news for Minecraft players who are patiently awaiting Optifine's updates. The Optifine 1.20.2 preview signifies that the developers haven't taken much time off for the holidays and are still working to bring the incredibly popular shader mod up-to-date with Mojang's sandbox title.

What to know about the Optifine 1.20.2 preview for Minecraft

Minecraft 1.20.2 can now run Optifine thanks to the 1.20.2 preview (Image via Mojang)

According to the developers' official X account at @OptiFineNews, the Optifine 1.20.2 preview is compatible with the base Minecraft version 1.20.2 but is not currently compatible with the Forge mod loader. This is something fans who have installed Optifine 1.20.2 should keep in mind, as the developers have stated their intent to implement Forge compatibility after releasing a preview for version 1.20.4.

For players who may be unfamiliar, Optifine is a massively popular in-game modification that allows players to use shaders for improved graphical quality.

Optifine provides its own shader improvements by default. However, fans can find a wide collection of shader packs online that are compatible with Optifine and can alter their visuals in eye-catching ways.

Optifine's 1.20.2 preview for Minecraft will allow players to install any shaders that are compatible with it, but those already updated to game versions like 1.20.3 or 1.20.4 may not work as intended. Rest assured, the developers are working fervently to catch up as Mojang rolled out the post-1.20 game updates rather quickly.

The news was hailed by many players, as Optifine is incredibly popular for its shader compatibility and its integration into several other in-game mods.

Many visual mods and texture packs require Optifine as a prerequisite before being downloaded and installed. It's clear that plenty of players are thrilled that they won't have to wait much longer to update their mods and texture packs.

Even without a defined release window for Optifine 1.20.4, the 1.20.2 preview is undoubtedly a step in the right direction. Fans can breathe a sigh of relief as the developers continue to work their magic, and players who are still playing (or creating a new installation for) version 1.20.2 can enjoy the full breadth of shaders provided by the mod.

If players are downloading Optifine 1.20.2 for Minecraft, they are also advised to report any bugs they encounter to the official GitHub page. Doing so should allow the developers to make fixes quickly and likely shorten the time before the 1.20.4 version of the mod makes its debut.