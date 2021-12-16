Minecraft announces New Year celebrations 2021 featuring free maps for Bedrock and Java

Minecraft has announced a new event to close out 2021. They'll be celebrating the end of the year just like everyone else, but they'll be doing it a little differently. They've announced an in-game event that will have a nice reward for both Bedrock and Java Edition players.

This is a brand new event with brand new rewards. Here's everything Minecraft players will need to know about it.

Minecraft is celebrating the New Year with free rewards for Bedrock and Java

This event will celebrate the New Year, but it will also celebrate the fact that Minecraft just became the first video game to surpass one trillion views on YouTube. They released a trailer to celebrate it earlier, but now they've added a skin pack for the occasion, too.

Minecraft @Minecraft



Before that, make sure you join the Minecraft



redsto.ne/ny-2021 That’s no village bell! We’re ringing in our New Year Celebration!Before that, make sure you join the Minecraft @YouTube party! It's not too late to grab the free YouTube Creator Skin Pack and enjoy the fun! Learn about this season of celebration: That’s no village bell! We’re ringing in our New Year Celebration!Before that, make sure you join the Minecraft @YouTube party! It's not too late to grab the free YouTube Creator Skin Pack and enjoy the fun! Learn about this season of celebration:redsto.ne/ny-2021 https://t.co/WzVJBnqkXl

As for the free maps for Java Edition and Bedrock Edition, this is what Mojang said on their blog:

"Throughout the celebration, we will also be releasing free maps for Minecraft: Bedrock Edition and Minecraft: Java Edition, as well as daily free Character Creator items that start dropping on December 21. You can find the Bedrock: Edition maps in Minecraft Marketplace, along with our big sale that will take place between December 21 and January 4th. You can expect great giveaways, items at 33% off, and daily doorbusters at 75% off*!"

They also mentioned that the event is officially on, so players can visit the Marketplace to check out the new packs and maps available. However, the sale mentioned will not start until December 21.

Minecraft @Minecraft



Your content has reached 1 trillion views on



📺 redsto.ne/1-trillion It might just be blocks, but YOU are not just players!Your content has reached 1 trillion views on @YouTube ! To celebrate, our friends have left the door open and let all the mobs take over YouTube for one day only! Learn how to join the party now: It might just be blocks, but YOU are not just players!Your content has reached 1 trillion views on @YouTube! To celebrate, our friends have left the door open and let all the mobs take over YouTube for one day only! Learn how to join the party now:📺 redsto.ne/1-trillion https://t.co/0cnSevEIXe

The maps will be exclusive to each edition of Minecraft. There is a free map for each platform, rather than one shared map. Bedrock Edition players will be able to check out the Caves & Cliffs Explorers Map from Spark Universe, Doggy Daycare Map by Razzleberries, Axolotl Islands Map by Tetrascape and Grave Danger Map by Shapescape.

Minecraft is having a sale for the New Year (Image via Minecraft)

Also Read Article Continues below

Java Edition players will be treated to the Howl of the Wild Map by Mithey. There will also be content creator items available in the Marketplace.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider