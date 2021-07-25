Minecraft Championship (MCC) 15 live stream details, time, competing teams, and more

This month's Minecraft Championship (more commonly called MCC15) is now streaming live on many Twitch channels and more. This Minecraft tournament is always an exciting event and fans are ecstatic to see their favorite Minecraft creators compete against each other.
Here are all the details Minecraft fans need to know about MCC15 which is happening right now.
Details about the Minecraft Championship 15 live stream happening right now
Live stream details
MCC15 is now live and estimated to last roughly two or more hours.
Gamers can watch the MCC15 admin stream right now on TheNoxcrew Twitch channel for a general overview of the tournament.
Most participants will be streaming on their own Twitch channels as well. The entire list of MCC15 players, their teams, and their Twitch links can be found below.
MCC15 competing teams and Twitch streams
Red Rabbits
Dream - Twitch
Michaelmcchill - Twitch
Quackity - Twitch
Sapnap - Twitch
Pink Parrots
TapL - Twitch
WilburSoot - Twitch
Tubbo - Twitch
Ranboo - Twitch
Purple Pandas
ReNDoG - Twitch
InTheLittleWood - Twitch
falsesymmetry - Twitch
Illumina - Twitch
Blue Bats
fWhip - Twitch
Quig - Twitch
Smallishbeans - Twitch
PrestonPlayz - Twitch
Aqua Axolotls
Krinos - Twitch
Krtzyy - Twitch
CaptainPuffy - Twitch
Nihachu - Twitch
Cyan Creepers
Smajor - Twitch
Wisp - Twitch
Antfrost - Twitch
5up - Twitch
Green Guardians
ConnorEatsPants - Twitch
Fundy - Twitch
Ph1LzA - Twitch
TommyInnit - Twitch
Lime Llamas
TheOrionSound - Twitch
Solidarity Gaming - Twitch
KaraCorvus - Twitch
fruitberries - Twitch
Yellow Yaks
CaptainSparklez - Twitch
Punz - Twitch
Jack Manifold - Twitch
Seapeekay - Twitch
Orange Ocelots
PearlscentMoon - Twitch
Grian - Twitch
PeteZahHutt - Twitch
Shubble - Twitch
More details about Minecraft Championship (MCC) 15
Just as with every installation, the Noxcrew has implented specific changes to this month's Minecraft Championship tournament. Especially given the controversy about the last MCC's ace race competition, the creators have taken careful consideration in preparing MCC15 for its participants.
The above video showcases some important information about what is to be expected during the tournament.
So far, one game of Parkour Tag has been completed, but it is still anybody's game in Minecraft. Be sure to tune in to see all of the MCC15 action.
