Minecraft Championship (MCC) 16 official date announced

Today, Noxcrew announced the official date for the Minecraft Championship 16. Fans have been awaiting the date reveal as it's already been around two weeks since MCC 15.

Minecraft Championship 16 will take place on 28 August 2021. All the big names in the Minecraft community will come together and battle it out in teams to find the winner.

Many fans look forward to MCCs as it is the only time when popular Minecraft content creators compete against each other.

Announcing the date for the next MCC in a bit. How are we feeling?! 👍 — MC Championship (@MCChampionship_) August 6, 2021

Earlier today, Noxcrew took to Twitter to create a poll revealing that they will announce a date for the 16th iteration of the famous Minecraft Championships.

Soon after the poll, Noxcrew announced the official date for MCC 16. It is scheduled to take place on 28 August 2021, which is 28 days away from now. Fans will be glad to know that the tournament is on Saturday and not on a workday.

MC Championship 16 will take place in just 22 days 👑



(that's Saturday August 28th) pic.twitter.com/GzNBudSx2k — MC Championship (@MCChampionship_) August 6, 2021

Fans can expect the MCC 16 Livestream at 8:00 pm, just like the previous championships. Participants will share their gameplay through streams, while there will also be an admin stream on TheNoxcrew Twitch channel.

Minecraft Championship 16: Everything you need to know

For readers with no idea about MCC, it is a monthly competition held by Noxcrew, featuring many popular Minecraft streamers and YouTubers such as Dream, Sapnap, CaptainSparklez, and more.

A total of 40 players participate in this tournament in groups of four. Minecraft Championship is a series of eight mini-games played amongst ten teams. After eight games, the top two teams battle it out to decide the winner.

So far, only the date for MCC 16 has been revealed. Noxcrew is yet to officially announce the teams for the upcoming tournament. For MCC 15, the list of teams was announced 10 days before the tournament.

Fans can expect Noxcrew to reveal groups and their members around August 17.

