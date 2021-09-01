Minecraft Championship (MCC) 17 official date announced

Noxcrew has officially announced the date for the next Minecraft Championship. Fans are happy to see that the tournament will take place much earlier compared to the last few MCCs.

Minecraft Championship16 just concluded a few days ago, with Dream's Team Pink Parrots winning the competition by defeating Purple Pandas in a game of Dodgebolt.

After celebrating Pink Parrots' win, Noxcrew today revealed the date for MCC 17. The next edition of the MC Championship will take place on September 18, 2021.

The most popular Minecraft Championship is coming back for its seventeenth iteration. MC Championship is the only time that famous Minecraft streamers can come together to compete against each other in a friendly manner.

Hands up who enjoyed MCC 16 🔥



Keep them up if you want to know the date for MCC 17 🙌 — MC Championship (@MCChampionship_) August 31, 2021

🚨 MCC 17 will take place on September 18th 🚨



You can put your hands down now... pic.twitter.com/P995WLZqu5 — MC Championship (@MCChampionship_) August 31, 2021

The next MCC will take place on September 18, 2021. Like previous MCCs, it will start at 8 PM BST.

Our guardian and creeper mascots are retiring soon! 💚



Drop your suggestions for new team mascots for green and cyan in the replies 👇 — MC Championship (@MCChampionship_) August 29, 2021

Noxcrew is yet to reveal the teams for MC Championship 17. They previously announced the retirement of guardian and creeper mascots. However, they haven't confirmed that these mascots won't be available for MCC 17.

Fans can expect the official team announcement anytime soon as the competition is set to take place early this time around.

What is Minecraft Championship?

For those who are unaware, Minecraft Championship is a monthly tournament held by Noxcrew. Many popular Minecraft streamers like Dream, TommyInnit, and Ranboo take part in this tournament.

In MC Championship, 40 participants are divided into ten groups containing four members each. These teams compete against each other in a series of eight mini-games created by Noxcrew. After playing eight games, the top two teams compete against each other to decide the winner.

