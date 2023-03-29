Minecraft player builds beautiful palace using dirt blocks

Minecraft has hundreds of blocks from which players can choose their main building block; however, when they enter the game for the very first time, the easiest and most accessible block they can obtain is dirt. These generate in almost all overworld biomes and are easily broken with bare hands. Hence, several new players who do not know how to quickly progress forward, create a house made of dirt in order to protect themselves from hostile mobs.

Recently, a Redditor by the name of 'u/ThaMango' posted a picture of a stunning palace they created using dirt blocks. Though they used several other blocks as well, most of the structure looks brown, proving that it is mainly made out of dirt. It has a grand entrance with various types of towers and areas to explore.

The post was quite famous on Minecraft builds subreddit (Image via Sportskeeda)

Moreover, the picture was taken from afar using shaders. Hence, the massive palace looks even more gorgeous. It is surrounded by tall spruce trees that are also custom-made, judging by their size and symmetrical placements. The original poster even has a YouTube timelapse video showcasing how the palace was built.

Users react to the palace made out of dirt blocks in Minecraft

The dirt palace created by the original poster was so beautiful that it instantly caught a lot of attention on the Minecraft builds subreddit, where players post all kinds of structures they build. Within a day, the post received more than three thousand upvotes and several comments.

One of the Redditors sarcastically pointed out how their starter dirt base looks exactly the same whenever they create a new world. Several people replied with a skull emoji.

Redditors humorously state how their dirt house looks the same in Minecraft (Image via Sportskeeda)

One of them gave an analogy of how the building takes a full circle since it has been made with the most common block and the first one that players obtain. The original poster also replied to it, appreciating the point of view. Players even remember when people used to create entire structures with diamond blocks simply to flex their wealth in the game.

Redditors appreciated the use of dirt blocks in creating something this magnificent in Minecraft (Image via Sportskeeda)

Apart from that, several Redditors appreciated how the original poster used one of the most basic and common building blocks to create something this magnificent. Even after a day, it continues to gather views and upvotes in the builds subreddit.

