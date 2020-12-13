Minecraft Realms Plus Marketplace additions for December 2020

Minecraft has officially released their picks for the latest skin packs, maps, and more for Minecraft Realms Plus.

Minecraft Realms are personal multiplayer servers hosted by Minecraft themselves for a small monthly fee. Many parents consider Minecraft Realms to be the safer alternative to Minecraft servers as it is easier to manage who has access to the realm.

Minecraft Realms Plus adds more fun to Realms, giving players access to hundreds of pieces of content, ranging from skin packs, worlds, mini-games, and more. Minecraft has finally released their amazing monthly picks for December, and it couldn't be more exciting.

December additions in Minecraft Realms Plus Marketplace

#1 - Automation II The Corrupted

Image via minecraft.net

Automation II The Corrupted by Sapphire Studios is a fantastic skin pack for those technology lovers out there. This skin pack is based around robots, featuring nine corrupted skins and one construction droid skin. This skin pack is sure to draw attention to your character.

#2 - Cute Winter Friends

Image via minecraft.net

Cute Winter Friends by Podcrash will get players ready for the holiday season. It is yet another skin pack that has twelve detailed skins that are, as the name suggests, cute as can be.

#3 - Skycube

Image via minecraft.net

Skycube by King Cube is full of detailed builds, quests, and adventures. Players will be entertained for hours while playing Skycube, exploring builds such as the mushroom castle and an Ender city. With tons of achievements and challenges, Skycube is a pack that everyone will enjoy.

#4 - Tales of Jobutara Kingdoms

Image via minecraft.net

Tales of Jobutara Kingdoms by Pathway Studios is a texture pack that will bring tons of color to any player's Minecraft. It is an RPG-style texture pack that includes custom textures for tons of objects, including blocks, mobs, tools, weapons, and more.

#5 - Super! Dungeons

Image via minecraft.net

Super! Dungeons by Pixels & Blocks is the perfect pack for those players who need more challenge to their games. It adds six bosses to Minecraft, which is perfect for those who have already defeated the Wither and Ender Dragon. Not only that, these mobs are super colorful.

#6 - Miniature Dimensions

Image via minecraft.net

As the name suggests, in this pack, everything is smaller. Miniature Dimensions by Pathway Studios is an expansive pack that adds many different elements to the game. Players can trade cobblestones for materials and build up their world.