Minecraft Redditor builds massive CPU in the game

Minecraft has endless possibilities. The game allows players to do so many things, to the point where almost nothing is impossible. Massive builds, electric-powered items and so much more are all possible, though much of it is extremely difficult.

Redstone makes a lot of these impossible things possible. Minecraft's power source has been used to make tons of really cool items in the game, many of which would be a huge challenge for most players.

One Minecraft Redditor used redstone for one of the coolest builds in recent memory: a massive CPU. It's extremely impressive, and the community has echoed that sentiment.

Minecraft Redditor makes one of the most intricate redstone builds in Minecraft history

After what is listed as seven months of work, one player built one of the most impressive redstone items in Minecraft history. Seven months of work alone is impressive since tons of Minecraft players don't even stay in one world for that long.

Most players can build simple redstone builds like an automatic farm, but this is truly difficult. The Redditor posted a tour of this CPU with statistics for it:

10 tick (1Hz) clock

4 stage intstruction pipeline: fetch, decode, execute, writeback

3-operand RISC architecture

16 bit instructions with 5 bit opcode

67 unique instructions

Instruction set designed for ease of programming

7 general purpose dual read registers

R0 (zero register) reads constant zero, as writes are ignored

All registers can be used as a pointer

CPUs have been made before, but none quite like this (Image via Minecraft)

According to the user, the CPU, named Chungus 2, has as much attachable program memory (4 KiB) as an Atari 2600. This is by far one of (if not the) most impressive feats in the history of Minecraft.

Players have built computers before, but not usually on this scale or with this much power. This is truly an impressive feat and the Minecraft community agrees: they've given this post over 12,000 upvotes in 11 hours at the time of writing.

This has left a few players wondering about the possibilities with something like this. The scope of Minecraft continues to grow.

