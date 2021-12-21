Minecraft Redditor shares massive survival base that took them months to build

Minecraft players are known to be among the most dedicated players. There are impressive builds in Minecraft, but they all take a long time. Players have to be dedicated enough to spend a lot of time crafting and building to make something truly great. This is amplified in Survival because it is a much slower process.

One Redditor is the latest example of that. A Survival base that took months of playing to complete is massively impressive. Just the fact that they spent that long on one world is also impressive. Here's what he did.

Redditor spent months building an impressive Minecraft Survival base

It's one of the most impressive builds to date. Building anything in the ocean is a difficult task in general. Water can't be built on, so something has to be below it, making it even more difficult.

The tower gets extremely tall as well. Building something to that height (though the Y level is unclear) is also impressive. It is true that if they were to fall off the build, they'd likely land in the water and be fine, but it would still be a hassle to go back up and begin building again.

The base also features a ton of Warped Hyphae, the wood that comes in Warped Forests in the Nether. This means that this Redditor spent a ton of time in the Nether gathering resources, which is also extremely difficult and dangerous.

Warped Forests are home to Endermen, making it very dangerous (Image via Minecraft)

All in all, this is one of the most impressive builds in recent memory. It's massive, in the water, and built in Survival, so it checks a lot of the difficulty boxes. It has left the community in awe, too.

There are tons of comments in support and in awe of what this Minecraft Redditor has managed to build. The post has over 3.5 thousand upvotes in just four hours at the time of writing, so Minecraft players are clearly impressed with the work.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider