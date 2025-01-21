Minecraft x Hello Kitty DLC releases for Bedrock Edition

  • home icon
By Pranay Mishra
Modified Jan 21, 2025 19:24 GMT
Minecraft x Hello Kitty
Minecraft x Hello Kitty DLC is out now (Image via Mojang Studios/Sanrio Co)

Minecraft is one of the most popular games in the world, and in over 15 years of its presence, the blocky world has become a part of everyone’s life. With so much popularity, it seems natural that developer Mojang Studios will collaborate with other major IPs.

In a recent tweet from the official Minecraft handle, the developers shared an image of a kitten in the blocky world. Now, speculations can be put to rest as the official YouTube channel revealed the Minecraft x Hello Kitty DLC, which brings many great items to the game.

Minecraft x Hello Kitty DLC

The new DLC brings popular names from the franchise, such as Hello Kitty, Kuromi, Cinnamoroll, and more. There are also four dynamic seasons along with a beautiful rainbow in the sky.

For all the players who are into decorating their houses, the DLC brings more than 180 new furniture items along with a free Hello Kitty outfit. There’s also the addition of new quests that will keep players hooked. Furthermore, there are new crops to grow, and the appearance of mobs has been changed to match the aesthetics of the Hello Kitty universe.

The DLC is available for the Bedrock Edition and it is priced at 1,510 Minecoins. The purchase can be made on Minecraft Marketplace and then activated from the in-game menu. While not cheap, it is an unmissable experience for fans of the game and the Hello Kitty franchise.

Mojang's title has become a global phenomenon, and its collaborations with other popular intellectual properties have brought exciting new content. One of the standout collaborations has been with Star Wars.

The game introduced DLCs featuring iconic locations, ships, and characters from the popular franchise. Players can explore worlds like Tatooine or the Death Star while dressing their avatars as Jedi, Sith, or droids.

Another popular partnership is with Sonic the Hedgehog. This collaboration brought fast-paced gameplay elements into Minecraft, letting players race through iconic zones like Green Hill while collecting rings and battling classic enemies.

