New Minecraft 1.18 Caves & Cliffs update for Pocket Edition (PE): Download process, features, and more

Minecraft is finally releasing the long awaited second half to the Caves & Cliffs Update. Today is the day when all players will get to dig deeper and climb higher than ever before. Players on all platforms will be able to download the update as soon as it goes live, which is reportedly going to be 1:00 pm EST. Here's how Pocket Edition players can download it and what to expect.

Minecraft Pocket Edition: Downloading and what to expect in the 1.18 update

Minecraft Pocket Edition has become a very popular way to play for Minecraft players. It's extremely convenient and can be played anywhere and it's the cheapest version of the game, usually being less than $10 USD. For the 1.18 update, they'll be able to download it as fast, if not faster, than other platforms.

Minecraft News @_MINECRAFT_LIVE In 1.18 , the worlds get higher and also deeper , that means the ore distribution has certainly been shifted around

Check out the final update on ore distribution and where to find the best layer for each ore ! In 1.18 , the worlds get higher and also deeper , that means the ore distribution has certainly been shifted around Check out the final update on ore distribution and where to find the best layer for each ore ! https://t.co/MgPfX4oWFh

Players can visit the App Store or Google Play Store on their device. If they've waited long enough after the update is released, it may have already been updated automatically if the device does that.

Minecraft 1.18 will dramatically change the way the game is played (Image via Minecraft)

Navigate to the place where the updates are found. On iPhone, this is the profile section. Refresh the page to ensure all recent updates are there. Players can choose to update all, but that might put other apps before Minecraft.

Drick @ItsDrickMC

Thank you mojang for this spectacular update!

#Minecraft Minecraft 1.18 releases today!Thank you mojang for this spectacular update! Minecraft 1.18 releases today!Thank you mojang for this spectacular update!#Minecraft https://t.co/pf5vuJu0V3

Find the Minecraft app and click update or download file or whatever is necessary to trigger the download. It shouldn't be long before the game is updated and players can enjoy the 1.18 update. Here's what features they can expect to see in it:

Caves will now go down to Y level -64

Diamond ore will be much more common

Hostile mobs won't spawn unless the light level is zero

Axolotls won't spawn in lush caves

Pillagers will spare baby villagers

Conduits can only be mined with a pickaxe

Mountains will be taller

Buried treasure can have a potion of water-breathing

Horses will follow golden apples and golden carrots

The update will be available on all platforms very soon.

