New Minecraft 1.18 Caves & Cliffs update for Pocket Edition (PE): Download process, features, and more

Minecraft is finally releasing the long awaited second half to the Caves & Cliffs Update. Today is the day when all players will get to dig deeper and climb higher than ever before. Players on all platforms will be able to download the update as soon as it goes live, which is reportedly going to be 1:00 pm EST. Here's how Pocket Edition players can download it and what to expect.
Minecraft Pocket Edition: Downloading and what to expect in the 1.18 update
Minecraft Pocket Edition has become a very popular way to play for Minecraft players. It's extremely convenient and can be played anywhere and it's the cheapest version of the game, usually being less than $10 USD. For the 1.18 update, they'll be able to download it as fast, if not faster, than other platforms.
Players can visit the App Store or Google Play Store on their device. If they've waited long enough after the update is released, it may have already been updated automatically if the device does that.
Navigate to the place where the updates are found. On iPhone, this is the profile section. Refresh the page to ensure all recent updates are there. Players can choose to update all, but that might put other apps before Minecraft.
Find the Minecraft app and click update or download file or whatever is necessary to trigger the download. It shouldn't be long before the game is updated and players can enjoy the 1.18 update. Here's what features they can expect to see in it:
- Caves will now go down to Y level -64
- Diamond ore will be much more common
- Hostile mobs won't spawn unless the light level is zero
- Axolotls won't spawn in lush caves
- Pillagers will spare baby villagers
- Conduits can only be mined with a pickaxe
- Mountains will be taller
- Buried treasure can have a potion of water-breathing
- Horses will follow golden apples and golden carrots
The update will be available on all platforms very soon.