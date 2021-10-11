Skeleton Vanguard in Minecraft Dungeons: All you need to know

Minecraft Dungeons has a wide variety of mobs to fight. Many are based on the original mobs from Minecraft, like endermen, zombies, spiders and skeletons. One of those mobs is the skeleton vanguard, often referred to simply as vanguard.

In Minecraft Dungeons, this is one of the tougher mobs to face, so here's what players need to know about it.

Complete guide to the skeleton vanguard in Minecraft Dungeons

Skeleton vanguards in Minecraft Dungeons are a desert variant of the skeleton. These variants are the protectors of the Desert Temple and the bodyguards of the Nameless One, which is a boss mob for that level that is also known as the Nameless King.

They can be seen wearing an iron chestplate and a leather belt around the waist, along with an iron helmet that has a brown stripe near the base along with a golden stud in the middle.

The skeleton vanguard can be very difficult to kill. Image via Minecraft

The skeleton vanguard wields a unique-shaped shield that is comprised of wood and has golden sides with an iron patch in the middle. The armor on the vanguard is not obtainable by the player. This mob wields a glaive for attacks, one of the new weapons in Minecraft Dungeons.

The skeleton vanguard can be found in these levels:

Desert Temple

Lower Temple

Panda Plateau

Overgrown Temple

Lone Fortress

Abyssal Monument (in the secret area)

The Stronghold

Sometimes in other levels during Daily Trials

A skeleton vanguard has two main behaviors. The first behavior is walking, which is what they are constantly doing. If a player is nearby, they will walk towards them. Once they get close enough, the second behavior will occur.

The second behavior is attacking. In an attack scenario, their shield absorbs the first attack. The skeleton vanguard has a longer reach than most other hostile mobs, so it can hit its targets from further away.

This long reach also allows them to take down player allies more easily, such as wolves, who can't get close enough to them because of this glaive.

It can have a power level of up to 103, which means it will have well over 3600 health, making it a dangerous and difficult mob. Additionally, the Cursed Presence is an ancient variant of the vanguard that can be encountered during Ancient Hunts.

