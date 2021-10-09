Skeletons in Minecraft Dungeons: All you need to know 

There are tons of mobs in Minecraft Dungeons, even more than in regular Minecraft. Dungeons has taken the Minecraft mobs and added them to the game, as well as creating a few dangerous variants of them. It makes for a lot more challenging mobs while keeping the familiar feel of Minecraft present.

One of those mobs that made the transition is the skeleton. Here's what players need to know about it in Minecraft Dungeons.

Skeleton in Minecraft Dungeons: Complete guide

A skeleton is a common undead hostile mob much like it is in Minecraft, though the rarity isn't really applicable there.

It can be found in all levels in Minecraft Dungeons except for the Obsidian Pinnacle, Frosted Fjord, and all Flames of the Nether levels (though it can be found in the Soul Sand Valley). They are one of the most common mobs to fight in Minecraft Dungeons.

Soul Sand Valley is the only Flames of the Nether DLC level that skeletons can spawn in. Image via Mojang

Skeletons will also spawn when night falls, no matter where the player is, when at least one player dies in multiplayer. In single player, they will spawn as normally in the levels that they can.

Skeletons in Dungeons differ in color from their original counterparts. The Dungeons skeletons' bones are marble-colored and parts near its legs and joints are darker.

Skeletons attack the player by shooting arrows from bows at a distance. In Dungeons, they flee when the player gets near them. Unlike in Minecraft, their arrows shoot normally underwater and aren't slowed down.

Skeletons have a rare behavior when they are idle. They spin their skulls rapidly. They have a sound file titled "novelty spin" that plays when this is happening. Skeletons have 10% more health points than zombies but their damage is less than half, comparatively.

They can reach power level 103, in which their minimum health exceeds 1,800. Skeletons can also have armored variants.

