What can be XP used for in Minecraft Java?

XP has been considered one of the most critical things in Minecraft. Without it, the game becomes much more difficult.

XP only has one primary purpose, but certain aspects of the game become impossible without having it.

What Minecraft Java Edition players can do with XP

There are several differences between Minecraft Java Edition and Bedrock Edition. Fortunately, the way XP is gained and used remains the same across all platforms.

XP gained until the moment users die affects their score on the death screen. This does not affect the game, though.

Additionally, it can be used to improve their tools and armor through enchanting. The majority of XP will go to gamer's enchantment tables, which, when they are fully maxed out with bookshelves, will give enchantments based on their level.

Level 30 is the highest and will allow users to get the highest enchantments.

Enchantment tables require high levels of XP (Image via Mojang)

There are always three random enchantments, but the third will be unavailable unless users have level 30. This one will arguably be the best that the table offers each time.

They can then use the XP to "purchase" the enchantment, which remains true for both books and items.

XP can then also be used to repair enchanted items or to add books to an item. An anvil makes this possible.

Gamers can place a tool on an anvil with another tool, a book, or nothing (for naming it). This will add the enchantments to the item or repair it if damaged.

The cost of repairing or adding a book to an item increases as more enchantments are applied.

Fortunately, there are several good ways to earn XP in Minecraft:

Fishing

Killing mobs (the Ender Dragon drops more XP than anything else)

Trading with villagers

Bottle O' Enchanting

Destroying monster spawners

Breeding mobs

Mining coal, redstone, diamond, and Lapis Lazuli ore (without a Silk Touch pickaxe)

Smelting iron, copper, or gold

Cooking food (includes drying kelp)

Disenchanting items on a grindstone

