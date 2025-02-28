"No way this is a real movie": Fans still in disbelief as A Minecraft Movie gets its final trailer

The wait for A Minecraft Movie is very close to being over, as it is scheduled to be released in a few weeks, on April 4, 2025. As its release date gets closer, Mojang Studios and Warner Bros have released the movie's final trailer, showing a lot of new mobs and scenes. However, things are not looking good for fans who were anticipating this film, as the latest trailer confirms their biggest fear.

A Minecraft player, @king_of_limb, shared a short clip from the trailer on X. The post's caption explained how the user could not get over how bad everything looks in the movie. The video shows a scene where a nitwit from the game world walks into the real world. The close-up shot of the villager shows the smooth skin and realistic eyes, making the entire mob-design feel very odd.

Reacting to this post, @OnlineBoxxed commented:

“No way this is a real movie and not just some fan-made cursed creation”

Not only that, but another player (@SvenerP7) also joked that this cannot be a fan-made clip as that requires an actual fan who understands the source material to make it.

@Topunito could not believe this movie project turned out to be this strange in a bad way and added that if Minecraft had not been sold to Microsoft, things could have been different for the movie.

@saylessavage said they have been laughing at a GIF version of the movie clip because of how funny everything looks. Another fan, @taylamay222, jokingly asked what kind of mod pack this was, pointing out how different it looked from the vanilla game.

Fans react to the latest Minecraft movie trailer (Image via X)

@tobydillon highlighted that there were executives who held meetings and saw these mob designs and then agreed to green-light them. However, one fan (@im_not_here_bud) just said this movie will rock, which could contain a touch of sarcasm. Many fans are expecting A Minecraft Movie to be so bad that it becomes entertaining.

The never-ending problems with A Minecraft Movie

The mobs in the movie look quite bizarre (Image via Mojang Studios/Warner Bros)

There was a lot of excitement when Warner Bros and Mojang Studios announced that they were working on a live-action movie based on the game that millions of people love. Some fans were concerned about the live-action route, as they thought making the movie fully animated would be a better direction. However, the makers wanted to do something different and decided to keep real actors in the movie.

When the movie's first teaser dropped, it was met with an overwhelmingly negative response. Fans were very vocal about how Jack Black looked playing the role of Steve. There were also the complaints about how mobs looked in the movie. Considering the final trailer shows no improvement, fans can only expect the movie to be so bad that it becomes entertaining.

