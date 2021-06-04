OfflineTV's Minecraft server: All you need to know

OfflineTV has officially launched their own Minecraft server.
OfflineTV is an online social entertainment group of content creators who are based in Los Angeles, California. Together, they produce a wide range of content, from prank videos to vlogs and much more.
OfflineTV was founded in 2017, and the current members are Scarra, Pokimane, LilyPichu, Disguised Toast, Yvonnie, Michael Reeves and Brodin Plett. Ever since their creation, the group has had lots of success playing a variety of different video games, with the most recent being Minecraft.
They had a Minecraft server before, and it was so popular that it included OfflineTV members as well as a large variety of other streamers, but it unfortunately died off.
However, due to it's prior popularity, the server has been brought back once again with some big changes. The goal seems to be to produce a vanilla experience, while using some cosmetic and progression-based mods to speed things up and help the creators make the best content possible.
Read: Top 3 tips to survive in Minecraft's desert biome
OTV Minecraft
Originally, OTV Minecraft was a modded Minecraft server that was used by OTV & Friends in late 2019, using BaboAbe's FTB Revelations modpack. The server ended up having 2 different "seasons" due to Disguised Toast blowing up the previous server. When the server became inactive in December 2020, the OTV Rust server was created as the successor to the FTB Revelations server.
The first server had a plethora of people both playing, and those who were invited but never joined due to complications or other reasons. This included:
- BaboAbe
- Scarra
- Pokimane
- LilyPichu
- Disguised Toast
- Michael Reeves
- Natsumii
- Sykkuno
- Brodin
- Yvonnie
- Valkyrae
- Fuslie
- Edison Park
- PeterparkTV
- Masayoshi
- Karl Jacobs (played for a bit)
- Tommyinnit (played for a bit)
- Smajor
Who will be joining the OTV & Friends Minecraft Server?
With the launch of OfflineTV's new Minecraft server on June 2nd, fans have seen plenty of streamers on the server already. Disguised Toast has stated that the server will begin with about 40 invited players, and that they plan to add more content creators on a weekly basis.
As of now, here is the list of everyone that has been seen on the server:
- Disguised Toast
- Sykuno
- Scarra
- LilyPichu
- Pokimane
- Fuslie
- Yvonnie
- PeterParkTV
- XChocobars
- Valkyrae
- Starsmitten
- Sleepy
- hJune
- Voyboy
- Kkatamina
- BoxBox
- Natsumii
- Masayoshi
- Michaelreeves
- AriaSaki
- Ottomated
- Brofain