Old Extreme Hills vs. New 1.17 Mountain in Minecraft Bedrock Edition Beta

Minecraft is getting a fairly big overhaul in the tall biomes department. This can be seen in the stark differences between the current extreme hills biome and the new 1.17 mountains biome on the Bedrock beta.

The extreme hills biome is not going anywhere in Minecraft Bedrock Edition and will remain in the game in the 1.17 update. This may be a slight disappointment for players who do not like the aesthetics of that particular biome.

However, there are plenty of new biomes that are set to arrive at Bedrock very soon. One of them is the new mountains biome.

This article will discuss the new mountains biome that is coming to Minecraft Bedrock in 1.17. It will also attempt to clear up any confusion regarding what is being removed from the game and what is staying.

Differences between Old Extreme Hills and New 1.17 Mountain in Minecraft Bedrock Edition Beta

An extreme hills biome and the new mountains biome side by side on the Minecraft Bedrock Edition Beta (Image via u/ariarirrivederci/reddit.com)

At first glance, there is a pretty substantial difference between the two biomes.

The new mountains biome actually has mountains that look real, while the extreme hills biome serves more as an in-between for flat land and the new mountains biome.

A verified Minecraft developer for Mojang, u/sliced_lime, confirmed that both mountains and extreme hills will be in the game in the 1.17 update. This individual also stated that "there's a big difference between the two, and no reason why we can't have both."

Having both of these biomes in the game will likely be a good thing for Minecraft, as the overall types of terrain are going to be diversified to an even greater degree.

Advertisement

The new mountains biome will allow players to explore new heights and finally have that true high altitude exploration experience.

One last positive note is that there are going to be multiple variants for mountain biomes, which include lofty peaks, snow capped peaks, snowy slopes, mountain groves, and mountain meadows.

Big things are truly coming to Bedrock very soon.