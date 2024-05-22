One missing feature that adds to Minecraft's eeriness

Minecraft has loads of mobs with unique features. Some entities are passive and can help gamers in various ways, while others are hostile and can immediately kill them. While this survival game has a whole host of creatures, they all lack one feature that makes Minecraft more eerie and scary: the ability to communicate with the player.

While an in-game entity usually becomes scarier when it gets a new feature, it is surprising that the lack of one can add to the eeriness of the title.

Note: This is an opinionated piece, and all thoughts are of the writer.

How the lack of speaking mobs makes Minecraft more eerie

No proper communication with in-game characters

Most games today have at least one character that speaks a language familiar to the player or has written dialogue. This helps gamers understand the world and lore of the title they're playing better.

The dialogue pulls players into the world and makes them feel connected to its characters. Though gamers feel connected to some mobs in Minecraft, the lack of proper language used by any mob can make them feel lost.

As soon as players enter a new world, they are greeted by a bunch of farm animals like cows, sheep, pigs, etc. As they progress, they meet more complex creatures like piglins, blazes, endermen, villagers, and pillagers. Though these entities look like they can communicate, they have their own languages, which are completely alien to players.

The eerie feeling that comes with no communication

Minecraft is a survival game where players spawn and try to survive for as long as possible. They often feel lonely while exploring the vast, empty lands of the game. Even though they encounter various structures and mobs during their adventures, due to no proper communication between the player and this title's mobs, they may feel like they're truly alone in the near-endless world.

As human beings, we have grown accustomed to communication, so much so that without one, even a game like Minecraft can sometimes feel eerie without it. This is especially valid since almost every single title out there has characters that speak different languages through different Language settings. Moreover, if characters cannot speak in a game, a dialogue box pops up that presents their lines.

None of this happens in Minecraft.

Mobs that come close to communicating with players

There are only two mobs that come close to communicating with players: Villagers and Enderman. Villagers are the only entities that have a set routine based on an in-game day-night cycle.

They have to wake up in the morning, work all day, socialize in the evening, and sleep at night. Though they do not have a language that players can understand, villagers do communicate with each other and at least try to do so with gamers as well.

Enderman, on the other hand, is even closer to players in terms of communication. While the creature's voice is extremely alien, many in the community have speculated that this entity tries to speak normal English words like "Hi," "Hello," "What's up," "Look out for the eye," etc.

