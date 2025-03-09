"Opens faster, I guess? ": Minecraft fans amused as player discovers an enchanted oak door

Minecraft has an enchantment system in which players can increase certain attributes of their tools, weapons, and even armor. For example, Unbreaking is an enchantment that increases the durability of an item. While there are many other enchantments to choose from, there could sometimes be bugs that result in hilarious items getting enchanted.

Ad

A Minecraft player named u/Ben-Dyz posted on the subreddit of the game, showing an item in their hotbar. It is a door with the Efficiency I enchantment. The user said they found this item in a chest in the Woodland Mansion and asked the community whether they should keep it.

Ad

Trending

Reacting to the post, u/InterlacedInc commented:

Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!

“Opens faster, I guess? Even though doors open instantly”

Given that this enchantment can improve how fast a tool works, like the shovel or a pickaxe, the most logical assumption would be that the door should open faster than normal doors.

Comment byu/Ben-Dyz from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Ad

Another user, u/mutantmonkey14, said it might open before the player even tries to do so. The series of jokes continued with u/Relative-Gain4192 saying this door might need less oiling compared to others without the enchantment.

Comment byu/Ben-Dyz from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Ad

u/BunchesOfCrunches praised the door, saying it is very well-crafted with its smooth hinges to make the opening process efficient. u/mase_nbake710 asked the original poster if the door retains the enchanted glint effect when it is placed, as this would make the door look really good.

Redditors react to the oak door enchantment (Image via Reddit)

Users u/sveiks1918 and u/Duckypus80 asked whether the door glows when it is placed.

Ad

The different bugs that come with Minecraft

One of the tallest pillager outposts in Minecraft (Image via Reddit/pushupi123 // Mojang Studios)

Minecraft is over 15 years old and counting. Yet, players come across new bugs and errors every now and then. One reason why this happens is because the game is procedurally generated.

Ad

Sometimes, this generation process ould glitch, resulting in errors like these. Recently, another player came across an extremely tall pillager tower that touched the clouds.

Others have seen villages embedded inside caves and desert temples floating in water. The prevalence of these bugs is more common in the Bedrock Edition, the widely available version of Minecraft. While most of these are harmless and sometimes hilarious, some game-breaking errors can affect one's experience.

These issues can be a hindrance when players are in the Hardcore mode – a single death could result in them losing all their progress. Perhaps this is why Mojang Studios took its time before adding the Hardcore mode to the Bedrock Edition.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!