"Optifine is almost a requirement": Minecraft players demand an optimization update as they believe Java Edition is unplayable without mods

Over the past several months (if not more), Minecraft players have called for a performance optimization update due to the current state of Java Edition. Many fans have reported framerate drops, stuttering, and other performance issues as sequential updates have been released.

Recently, Redditor u/Cosmicphoenix7 made a post on the platform, stating that the Optifine mod's FPS boosts are almost a requirement. They said:

"Minecraft needs an optimization update bad... Optifine is almost a requirement."

Many players agreed with u/Cosmicphoenix7, remarking that they had to download mods like Sodium and Optifine just to get Java Edition running smoothly, which stands in stark contrast to Bedrock Edition, which tends to run well on most hardware.

It's no secret that Bedrock was coded in C++ with performance and stability in mind. However, Java Edition has suffered from its own success of being the original game version.

Put plainly, Minecraft Java's earliest days saw the game intake plenty of unoptimized code, as Notch likely couldn't have anticipated the game blowing up in popularity as it has. Whatever the case, over a decade later, much of the game's code still serves as the foundation of Java Edition's engine, which is one likely culprit of the title's recent performance problems.

Modders have done an incredible job rewriting and retooling parts of Java Edition's engine with mods like Sodium and Optifine to create performance increases. However, many players feel they shouldn't have to mod the game to avoid FPS issues. The problem is that given Mojang's success and content schedule, adjusting Java Edition's foundation would take time that the devs may not have.

In a way, Minecraft: Java Edition is a victim of its own success. Once the game's popularity skyrocketed, and Mojang began cranking out regular content updates, much of the unoptimized programming simply had to be left on the back burner. It appears that this is starting to come back to bite players. While modding can address the issue, many fans don't want to or don't know how to mod the game.

It's only understandable for players to want the base experience of Java Edition to feel playable, but is it possible for Mojang to implement a full-fledged optimization update based on its current workload?

Could a Minecraft Java optimization update actually happen?

While most Minecraft players seem to agree that Java Edition needs a performance-focused update, is it something that could really happen? Mojang's development schedule is undoubtedly a busy one, as it juggles new updates and snapshots/previews for Java and Bedrock Edition. Troubleshooting the oldest code that still exists in Java Edition would likely be time-consuming.

Depending on the time required to optimize Minecraft Java's decade-plus old code, Mojang may need to take a break from developing new content for the game to focus on the task, and Bedrock Edition may suffer in the shuffle as well. Some players likely wouldn't mind waiting for a performance update, but Mojang's development and event schedule may have set certain expectations for others.

Some fans, whether they are modded players, those who play Bedrock, or those who have high-end PC hardware, may not be worried about performance optimizations as much. If an undertaking like a performance update pushed back dates for events like Minecraft Live, Mojang may inadvertently upset another section of the fanbase that hasn't had performance issues on Java.

Still, if enough players make a point to tell Mojang that they're dissatisfied with the state of Java Edition's performance, the devs may very well address the problem.

Typically, Mojang focuses on implementing performance tweaks in small increments inside of other updates. However, it may be time for the studio to roll up its sleeves and really start ensuring that Java Edition is optimized for the long haul.