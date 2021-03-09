5 best Minecraft pickaxe enchantments

The pickaxe in Minecraft is one of the main items that players must have in order to get all of the resources that are needed in the Minecraft world.

Pickaxes are the weapons that players need to mine things such as diamonds, gold and iron. Putting enchantments on pickaxes can make the weapon stronger or more durable. Pickaxes are one of the most important tools in the game, they mine material to make stronger armor and weapons.

Here are the top 5 pickaxe enchantments in Minecraft and everything players need to know about them!

5 Best pickaxe enchantments in Minecraft!

#1 - Efficiency

(Image via TheRealCakeClan on YouTube)

Efficiency on a pickaxe increases how fast the player can mine objects in Minecraft using the pickaxe. When players have efficiency, it saves time when trying to mine larger materials such as obsidian.

The max enchantment level for efficiency is level V. Efficiency is very helpful within the game for example, if a player needs obsidian to build a nether portal.

Obsidian can only be mined with a diamond pickaxe, and it still takes a little while to mine, but enchanting a pickaxe with efficiency speeds up the process for mining it.

#2 - Unbreaking

Unbreaking is an awesome enchantment to have on a pickaxe in Minecraft, especially for players who love to go out mining.

Unbreaking increases the durability of the player's pickaxe, meaning the pickaxe will take longer to break than a normal pickaxe. Players can mine more items with the pickaxe and it will take less damage when it is being used. The max enchantment level for unbreaking is III.

#3 - Fortune

(Image via u/tehGabriol on Reddit)

The fortune enchantment increases the amount of loot dropped from mining. This is one of the greatest enchantments for a pickaxe.

If the player is mining emeralds (which is the rarest ore in Minecraft and is only found in extreme hill biomes and mountains), and the player has fortune on the pickaxe, more emerald ores than usual would drop when being mined with a fortune enchanted pickaxe.

Fortune is very good for players who are trying to obtain a lot of material to make armor such as diamonds, iron, and gold. The max level of enchantment for fortune is III.

#4 - Silk Touch

The silk touch enchantment allows players to mine blocks as the actual block.

For example, mining a block of diamond will come out as the block instead of the actual diamond ore. Players will have to cook the block in order for it to become the ore.

The good part about this enchantment is that players can gather items that are fragile and break with a normal pickaxe such as glass or ice. Silk touch can also mine book shelves which help you get stronger enchantments!

#5 - Mending

(Image via Reddit)

Players who are inside of a cave in Minecraft, and are worried about the pickaxe breaking, mending is a great enchantment to have.

When players have mending on a pickaxe, it takes all of the XP that is earned while using it, and uses the XP to repair the weapon.

The max level of enchantment for mending is I. Mending is very rare to find. It is a treasure enchantment, so it can only be found in the world, and not on an enchantment table.

