Piglins vs wither skeletons in Minecraft 1.18: How different are the two mobs?

The Nether is a dangerous place in Minecraft, and it is inhabited by many different forms of life, including the likes of wither skeletons and even the gold-loving piglins.

Although both mobs inhabit the fiery region of the Nether, they are quite different with regards to their behavior and the way they interact with the world around them.

It's worth Minecraft players knowing their similarities and differences in the event they encounter them during their exploration of the Nether, as a mistake may cost a player dearly depending on the circumstances. It's always good practice to head into the Nether well-equipped, not only in gear but in knowing the environment and the mobs that inhabit it.

Minecraft: Similarities and differences between piglins and wither skeletons

Piglins can actually be somewhat friendly in some situations (Image via Mojang)

Although they're both inherently hostile in Minecraft, piglins and wither skeletons have different approaches towards players. While wither skeletons will always attempt to kill players, piglins can be made passive if players are wearing a gold piece of gear. Piglins are huge fans of anything golden, so keeping golden gear on your person is a great way to keep most piglins from getting aggressive.

In addition, piglins will even barter with players, something wither skeletons don't care about in the slightest. If a player gives piglins gold ingots, they'll return the favor with a randomized item from a table of potential items. The only way a player is receiving any kind of reward from a wither skeleton is if they defeat it.

While battling in Minecraft, wither skeletons stick to melee combat with their swords, while piglins can use different weapons (primarily axes or crossbows), giving them more ways to fight. However, when wither skeletons strike opponents, they have the Wither status effect inflicted on them, quickly whittling down their health over time. This status effect tends to lead Minecraft players to engage wither skeletons with ranged weapons, or at the very least in melee combat with a shield to protect them.

When taking on piglins or wither skeletons, it's also worth noting their weaknesses and resistances. Piglins can be damaged by status effects and fire, but wither skeletons are immune to the Wither effect as well as fire and lava. Wither skeletons also have the ability to pick up melee weapons higher than stone quality in certain areas and on normal or hard difficulty, though they are unable to pick up and operate bows and other ranged weapons.

