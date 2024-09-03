  • home icon
Pirate language in Minecraft: What is it and how do you use it?

By Pranay Mishra
Modified Sep 03, 2024 16:49 GMT
Minecraft pirate language
Enabling Pirate Language in the game (Image via Mojang Studios)

Minecraft has been out for more than 15 years and yet, there are many features and settings in the game that even the veterans are unaware of. With various commands, the ability to add behavior, and resource packs to add new features and game mechanics, the options are many. One of them that you might have missed is the Pirate language option. This is one of the most fun settings you can enable.

In this article, we will explain everything you need to know about the Pirate language settings in Minecraft.

Enabling Pirate Language in Minecraft

Head over to Options to enable the setting (Image via Mojang Studios)
Head over to Options to enable the setting (Image via Mojang Studios)

Before we get started with the process of enabling these settings, it is important to know that only the Java edition of the game supports this and not the Bedrock one. This means that the console version (PS5, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch) and the Pocket Edition for smartphones will not have this setting. Only the PC and Mac versions have the Pirate language setting.

With that out, follow the steps to enable this setting:

  • Launch Minecraft Java Edition from any launcher of your choice
  • From the title screen, go to Options
  • In the Options menu, select Language
  • Here, you will find a list of different languages to choose from
  • You will find “Pirate language” in these options.
  • Select it and that’s all, you are done
The option can be found in the list (Image via Mojang Studios)
The option can be found in the list (Image via Mojang Studios)

In some cases, you might need to restart the game to enable the setting. After it is enabled, you will start noticing something different about the game. Every menu option changes to words written in the Pirate lingo. For example, “Back to Game” changes to “Return Ta the Fight” and the “Sound” option changes to “Ocean Breeze.”

Every word in the game turns into something written by Pirates. That’s not all, even the in-game items go through the change. Here is a short list of different items names that are changed to Pirate language:

  • Sugar- Sugarrr
  • Diamond Sword- Bejewelled Cutlass
  • Diamond Boots- Bejeweled Pegleg
  • Glistering Melon- Fruity Booty
  • Whirlpool Kraken
  • Flint and Steel- Ship's Bane
  • Bookshelf- Stack o' Knowledge
  • Redstone Ore- Magic Orrre
  • Jack 'o' Lantern- Jack Sparrow 'o' Lantern
  • Gold Ingot- Gold Bullion
  • Gold Nugget- Gold Doubloon
  • Spawn Squid
  • Sponge- Deck Scrubber
  • Painting- Arrrrrrt, Sign- Plat fulla letters
  • Creeper Head- Creeparr skull
  • Redstone Repeater- Magic Repeatarrr
  • Saddle- Pork Rider
  • Bow- Musket
  • Diamond Hoe- Shiny Farmin' Stick

You can even add working ships in Minecraft to get a completely immersive experience.

Edited by Ritoban "Veloxi" Paul
