  • home icon
  • Minecraft
  • Player discovers 3-million-block-wide monolith in Minecraft Alpha

Player discovers 3-million-block-wide monolith in Minecraft Alpha

By Pranay Mishra
Published Sep 24, 2025 12:25 GMT
Redditors talk about the massive monolith found in the game (Image via Reddit)
A Minecraft player found a massive monolith in the Alpha version of the game (Image via Reddit/Tremeschin || Mojang Studios)

Since the world of Minecraft is generated procedurally using an algorithm, it is massive in terms of area. It also means that some rare structures spawn due to bugs and errors, and explorers spend a lot of time and effort to find them. For example, users have discovered very large mushroom island biomes that are millions of blocks wide. Others aim to discover the smallest biomes they can find.

Ad

A Minecraft player, u/Tremeschin, posted some images on the game’s subreddit where other explorers share interesting world seeds. The user mentioned that they came across a very large Alpha monolith that was almost 3 million blocks in area.

For the uninitiated, these monoliths were a result of a bug in the Infdev and Alpha editions of the game back when they were released. Most of these monoliths were smaller in area, but occasionally, very large ones would pop up.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
sk promotional banner
Ad

Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!

The original poster added more details about the find, such as the version being Alpha 1.1.2_01 with the Moderner Beta Alpha terrain generation preset. The images were taken with the Fabulously Optimized modpack, Photon shader, and Distant Horizons with a 156-chunk view distance. The seed of the world is 143779371652733, and the coordinates are (266000, 5994000).

u/ZennithMC asked how the original poster managed to find it, a question that many players must have had. The OP replied that they used a brute-force algorithm written by them in Rust, and it is based on Kahomayo’s monolith renderer repository.

Ad
Redditors talk about the massive monolith found in Minecraft Alpha (Image via Reddit)
Redditors talk about the massive monolith found in Minecraft Alpha (Image via Reddit)

Other elements, such as multiple observations, parallel searching, and micro-optimizations, were used to speed up the process. They also added that their computer scanned a trillion seeds in under 14 hours, and this particular seed had the fourth-best potential.

Ad

u/Singitqueen said that this was exactly the kind of flat land they were looking for for their amazing builds, even if these builds were just a simple house with an underground storage space.

Unique world generation in Minecraft

Minecraft players discover an encased village (Image via Reddit/Enderfy17 || Mojang Studios)
Minecraft players discover an encased village (Image via Reddit/Enderfy17 || Mojang Studios)

Calling the blocky world large would be an understatement, as the procedurally generated world is virtually endless. As mentioned previously, since the game uses an algorithm to generate structures, sometimes errors and bugs can lead to some hilarious spawns.

Ad

Players have come across desert temples in the middle of the ocean, villages embedded inside mountains, and wrecked ships on top of illager towers. Even after more than fifteen years, bugs in world generation are still fascinating players.

That said, not all bugs are fun and harmless. Many players have reported accidental deaths in Hardcore mode, especially in the Bedrock Edition. Mojang Studios needs to ensure that players get a bug-free gameplay experience.

About the author
Pranay Mishra

Pranay Mishra

Pranay is a Minecraft writer at Sportskeeda. He completed his Bachelor's in English, which catalyzed his foray into journalism. With 8 years of prior writing experience under his belt, and having amassed close to 1 million reads so far in his nascent career at Sportskeeda, Pranay’s hunger for producing informative Minecraft content is second to none. He supplements these efforts by thoroughly assessing his sources and ensuring their credibility.

Before embarking on his current journey, Pranay polished his skills as a writer for multiple websites, where he usually doubled their monthly readerships. He has also started numerous other projects from scratch and propelled them to a higher level.

Pranay appreciates video games as any other form of edifying media like books or movies. Adoring the creative liberty such mediums afford, he prefers being a solo gamer and has relished his experiences so far. Pranay cites Techland’s Dying Light as his gateway into gaming and fervently recommends its ambiance and storytelling to reel in video-game skeptics.

When not poring through the world of Minecraft, Pranay enjoys watching the Rocket League Championship Series and marveling at the skills showcased by its professional players. Coupled with that, he is an ardent fan of popular YouTubers PewDiePie and Penguinz0. Pranay’s other interests include reading books, watching sports, and penning poems.

Know More

Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!

Quick Links

Edited by Ritoban "Veloxi" Paul
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications