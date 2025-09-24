Player discovers 3-million-block-wide monolith in Minecraft Alpha

Since the world of Minecraft is generated procedurally using an algorithm, it is massive in terms of area. It also means that some rare structures spawn due to bugs and errors, and explorers spend a lot of time and effort to find them. For example, users have discovered very large mushroom island biomes that are millions of blocks wide. Others aim to discover the smallest biomes they can find.A Minecraft player, u/Tremeschin, posted some images on the game’s subreddit where other explorers share interesting world seeds. The user mentioned that they came across a very large Alpha monolith that was almost 3 million blocks in area. For the uninitiated, these monoliths were a result of a bug in the Infdev and Alpha editions of the game back when they were released. Most of these monoliths were smaller in area, but occasionally, very large ones would pop up.Even Larger Minecraft Alpha Monolith Found (2.89M Blocks) byu/Tremeschin inminecraftseedsThe original poster added more details about the find, such as the version being Alpha 1.1.2_01 with the Moderner Beta Alpha terrain generation preset. The images were taken with the Fabulously Optimized modpack, Photon shader, and Distant Horizons with a 156-chunk view distance. The seed of the world is 143779371652733, and the coordinates are (266000, 5994000).u/ZennithMC asked how the original poster managed to find it, a question that many players must have had. The OP replied that they used a brute-force algorithm written by them in Rust, and it is based on Kahomayo’s monolith renderer repository.Redditors talk about the massive monolith found in Minecraft Alpha (Image via Reddit)Other elements, such as multiple observations, parallel searching, and micro-optimizations, were used to speed up the process. They also added that their computer scanned a trillion seeds in under 14 hours, and this particular seed had the fourth-best potential.u/Singitqueen said that this was exactly the kind of flat land they were looking for for their amazing builds, even if these builds were just a simple house with an underground storage space.Unique world generation in MinecraftMinecraft players discover an encased village (Image via Reddit/Enderfy17 || Mojang Studios)Calling the blocky world large would be an understatement, as the procedurally generated world is virtually endless. As mentioned previously, since the game uses an algorithm to generate structures, sometimes errors and bugs can lead to some hilarious spawns.Players have come across desert temples in the middle of the ocean, villages embedded inside mountains, and wrecked ships on top of illager towers. Even after more than fifteen years, bugs in world generation are still fascinating players.That said, not all bugs are fun and harmless. Many players have reported accidental deaths in Hardcore mode, especially in the Bedrock Edition. Mojang Studios needs to ensure that players get a bug-free gameplay experience.