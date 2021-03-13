Players can use plugins for Minecraft to either change the visuals or create new functions and rules for players inside the server without the hassle of mods.

Players might find their first plugin experience to be somewhat tricky. That is why we will be going over how to download and install plugins for Minecraft onto the server.

How to install plugins in Minecraft

Step 1) pick a plugin

If players follow the link in the photo description above, they will be taken to a website with a list of plugins for Minecraft. The plugin that we will be using as an example today is the "Vault" plugin.

Step 2) click it

Image via Bukket

Once the plugin has been selected, players will see a screen similar to the one showed above. Players will find a description of the plugin along within a table of contents. From there, players will want to select the blue "download Latest Version" button. This button can be found on the right-hand side of the screen.

Step 3) download

Image via Bukket

Once a player has started downloading the plugin, they will notice that Windows does not permit it at first. Players should select "keep" if they wish to continue. Once downloaded, players will be able to drag and drop the downloaded file into a folder within their files. It is advised to have a separate folder for plugins for Minecraft.

Step 4) Plug it in

Players should check to make sure that the file for the plugin ends in "jar" before installing. The "jar" at the end of the file indicates that it is java supported. Once downloaded, plugins for Minecraft are ready to start the process of being uploaded onto the server. The player needs to follow the steps below to install the desired plugin.

Go to the servers corresponding website (Example: ScalaCube)

Select "Servers"

Select "Manage server"

Select "Manage"

Find and select "File manager"

Select the "plugins" folder

Select "upload" and then the plugin the player wishes to upload

Reboot the server and wait for the installation process to finish

Following the steps above will help players install all sorts of neet plugins for Minecraft.

