Popular Minecraft Pokémon mod, Cobblemon, releases new Ruins And Revival update

Minecraft's famous Pokémon mod called Cobblemon recently received a massive update that introduced many new features. While Mojang Studios keeps updating the sandbox game itself, there are a few popular mods that are made by groups of talented coders and have millions of fans. Cobblemon's new update, Ruins and Revival, builds on the new vanilla features added to the game, adding unique features to them.

Here is everything players need to know about the Cobblemon mod's Ruins and Revival update.

Everything to know about Cobblemon Minecraft mod's Ruins and Revival update

What's new in Cobblemon Minecraft mod Ruins and Revival mod?

The Ruins and Revival update is the fifth major update for the Cobblemon mod in Minecraft. It will add numerous new features, such as the Automaton armor trim, a Restoration Machine that can revive all fossil Pokémon, ruins and fossil constructions, Tumblestones and ancient Poké balls, and more.

While the game already has hundreds of Pokémon, this update further adds over 99 new ones, ranging from Gen 2 to Gen 9. It also brings 17 new structures, making it a massive update. Here are some of the major new additions based on Cobblemon's changelog for the update:

17 ruin structures

23 fossil structures

Data Monitor, Fossil Compartment, and Restoration Tank block

3 variants of Tumblestone

Ancient Poké Balls

Ancient Feather, Wing, and Jet Balls

Ancient Heavy, Leaden, and Gigaton Balls

Simple move animations for Pokémon in battle

6 Pokémon-themed Pottery Sherds

Pokémon-themed armor trim

Relic Coins, Relic Coin Pouches, and Relic Coin Sacks

How to download and install Cobblemon for Minecraft

Cobblemon mod can be downloaded from Modrinth (Image via Modrinth)

Players can download the latest mod to experience Cobblemon's new Ruins and Revival update and dive into the world of Pokémon. The Cobblemon mod is compatible with both Fabric and Forge modding APIs. Its latest update only supports Minecraft's 1.20.1 version, which is a few versions behind the latest game version.

First, players can install one of the two modding APIs: Forge or Fabric, on their devices. These modding APIs are essential to run any mod. After installing Forge or Fabric, players can head to Modrinth and download the latest Cobblemon mod with Ruins and Revival update, which will be the 1.5 version.

The mod can then be copy-pasted to the mods folder located in the official game directory on any device.

If everything is done correctly, players can simply open Minecraft's official launcher, run the modded game version installed through the modding API, and dive into the world of Pokémon.