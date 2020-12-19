5 most popular Minecraft servers of 2020

As 2020 draws to a close, now's a better time than ever for a brief reflection upon some of the biggest, fastest growing and most popular Minecraft servers that dominated the scene this year.

While not always the case, the popularity of a Minecraft server can act as a great indicator of success, which is typically associated with better quality gameplay, custom features and a fully competent staff team.

This list will highlight the most popular Minecraft servers, each pertaining to some of the most popular gamemodes. This will include the overall most popular server in Minecraft, and also the most popular prison, factions, anarchy & roleplay server types respectively. There is absolutely something for everyone here!

NOTE: THIS NOT A LIST OF SERVERS BY HIGHEST PLAYER COUNT. THE MOST POPULAR INDIVIDUAL SERVERS FROM MAJOR GAMEMODES WERE SELECTED.

LIST OF THE MOST POPULAR SERVERS IN MINECRAFT IN 2020

#1 HYPIXEL - IP: HYPIXEL.NET

Hypixel is currently the worlds most popular minecraft server, by a long shot.

The undisputed most popular Minecraft server currently is Hypixel. With over 100,000 players on the network at peak hours, the competition isn't even close to catching up.

Hypixel has innovated many hugely popular gamemodes, including it's flagship "bedwars" gamemode, which has now evolved into a completely unique subgenre of Minecraft itself.

2020 really took Hypixel to new heights. With help from the release of the stellar new skyblock gamemode, the network is the biggest it's ever been throughout its 7 year history. It is consistently setting new records for player-counts on a single Minecraft server network, despite the game being over 10 years old now.

#2 2B2T - IP: 2B2T.ORG

2b2t had a huge year, and cemented itself as the most popular Minecraft anarchy server.

2b2t is, without a doubt, the current king of Minecraft anarchy servers. The server has recently been pulling in player counts of over 1,000 people, leading to huge queue times of several hours just to even get the right to play this much coveted Minecraft server.

The huge surge in popularity of 2b2t isn't a secret either, with some serious YouTube names calling the server their "home," such as FitMC and salc1.

The server has a very long and controversial history spanning over 10 years now and has undeniably seen some rough times. But, is very clearly currently at the strongest point it's ever been, popularity wise.

#3 PURPLE PRISON - IP: PURPLEPRISON.NET

Those who have got their feet wet in the world of Minecraft prison servers recently have likely come across Purple Prison in some shape or form. The server is absolutely dominating the Minecraft prison scene right now, and has been, by far, the most popular Minecraft prison server for several years in a row.

Immediately upon joining the server, it becomes crystal clear as to how Purple Prison has been able to rule such a popular game-mode for so long, boasting an assortment of completely custom plugins, including a custom and wildly innovative assortment of in-game economy gambling mechanics to spice the standard prison grind up for players.

The server clocks over 1,000 concurrent players at peak times every day, blowing any prison server competition out of the water. It has even been joined by PewDiePie himself.

#4 WYNNCRAFT - IP: PLAY.WYNNCRAFT.COM

Wynncraft is the most popular dedicated RPG Minecraft server as of 2020

Wynncraft sets out to create an immersive, one of a kind and in depth Minecraft RPG experience. This is achieved through deep server lore, custom made quests and a completely custom server based texture-pack.

The server has been around since 2013 and is unbelievably popular even in 2020. It boasts over 1,500 players at peak hours of the day and rarely drops below 1,000 concurrent players.

Wynncraft, in the eyes of many in the Minecraft community right now, is given the crown not only for the most popular Minecraft roleplay server, but also the highest quality. All of these achievements ultimately come down to the meticulous attention to detail on display from the first minute of joining the server.

#5 COSMIC PVP - IP: COSMICPVP.COM

CosmicPvP is the most popular Minecraft Factions server, owned by huge YouTubers

Cosmic PvP is an unbelievably popular Minecraft server, currently owned by several Minecraft YouTubers, including MrWoofless and PrestonPlayz.

While 2020 hasn't seen record peak playercounts for cosmic PvP over its 3 year history, the server is still comfortably the most popular Minecraft factions server in existence and clocks in with an impressive 2,000 players daily at peak times.

There are indeed dozens of unique features setting cosmic apart from the standard cookie cutter factions server; such as custom enchants, raid dungeons, custom AI bosses, King of the Hill events, beautiful builds and the myriad of huge YouTubers recording/streaming everyday.