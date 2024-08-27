"Probably my favorite bug": Community reacts as weird Minecraft Bedrock bug saves the player from drowning

Despite Minecraft getting countless updates and patches, it seems that the developers can never get rid of the bugs. With new updates and content come new bugs. While most of them are harmless and make the game act in a slightly different way, some bugs can lead to serious issues.

There are rare times when a bug can be hilarious or lead to some kind of advantage for a player. And it seems that people have found one like that.

A Minecraft player and Reddit user named I-aint-gotta-clue shared a small video clip on the subreddit of the game showing a bug that prevented them from drowning. The clip shows the player underwater trying to get to the surface as they lose their breath and their hearts. But in the last moment, one can see the hearts completely disappearing yet they manage to get on the surface and survive.

Trending

The video caption stated that Bedrock bugs can be lovely sometimes. Reacting to this, user Aesmachus commented:

"Probably my favorite bug, honestly."

Another user named ohboiamongusfan said that modern problems required modern solutions, referring to how the issues of Minecraft Bedrock bugs could be countered with the bugs themselves while user InfameArts noted how the player refused to die.

Comment byu/I-aint-gotta-clue from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Comment byu/I-aint-gotta-clue from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

User light481spider commented that they were hoping the player would get shot by a trident just about when they were going to be on the water surface as it has happened with them a lot. Another user named MichaelJ1972 said that this was not the first time someone had posted about this bug in the last week, referring to how common it has become.

Reddit reacts to the Minecraft bug (Image via Reddit/I-aint-gotta-clue/Mojang Studios)

User AssistanceLegal7549 asked user MichaelJ1972 about a bug that they had been facing wherein the minecart randomly stopped. Surprisingly, user MichaelJ1972 was able to pinpoint the bug and said that this was another common bug that had been reported several times.

Redditors explained possible reasons for the bug (Image via Reddit/I-aint-gotta-clue/Mojang Studios)

User Revolutionary-PLay79 said that even they encountered this bug and when they opened the game’s subreddit, they understood it was a common bug and there was no need to ask about it. User BladeMaster746 said that this bug was a visual issue wherein the health bar’s level cannot be shown in decimal and hence, it just shows no hearts at all.

Bugs in Minecraft Bedrock Edition

Reddit user shared a bug that causes their horse to spin (Image via Reddit/icenli/Mojang Studios)

This is not the first time someone has found a bug in Minecraft, especially in the Bedrock Edition. Recently, another player posted a video showing how their newly-named horse started spinning uncontrollably and they could not figure out what was going on. It was then explained to them how some mobs can spin like that when they stand on top of an azalea plant. Perhaps Mojang Studios should work more on polishing the game even more.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback