Punch vs Power: How different are the two enchantments in Minecraft?

Players can choose from several enchantments in Minecraft with some being better than others. Enchantments can allow players to have a better time while playing the game, and make survival a little easier.

Enchantments are perks or special abilities that one can place on an item to make it more powerful. They can be applied to items by means of an enchanting table or an anvil.

Enchanting tables are crafted using four blocks of obsidian, two diamonds, and one book. Creating an anvil requires four iron ingots and three blocks of iron; however, an enchanted book is necessary for the anvil to work.

To enchant items, players need to ensure they have experience or enchantment levels. The number above the green bar at the bottom of the screen indicates the their current experience level.

Stronger enchantments can be acquired with the enchanting table by placing bookshelves around it. Bookshelves will increase the strength of the options on the table, allowing the player to get the maximum level enchantment.

Several items can be enchanted at a time using a table or an anvil. Players can place enchantments on weapons, armor, and other items in the game. Interestingly, some of these enchantments are assigned to just one specific item.

For example, the power enchantment is exclusive to bows in Minecraft. Power is a great enchantment to have in Minecraft.

Many other enchantments can be placed on bows in Minecraft. In this article, players will learn the difference between the two bow enchantments Power and Punch!

Minecraft Power vs Punch

What does the Power enchantment do?

(Image via RajCraft on Youtube)

Power is an enchantment in Minecraft that increases the amount of damage dealt by the arrows shot from the bow; thereby, increasing the amount of damage that mobs and other players take.

Power raises the amount of arrow damage by 25% on each level. Players can achieve this enchantment by using an enchanting table or an anvil.

What does the Punch enchantment do?

(Image via Rajcraft on Youtube)

The Punch enchantment in Minecraft increases the arrow's knockback, similar to the knockback enchantment prevalent with melee weapons. Mobs and other players will experience greater knockback when struck by a Punch-enchanted bow.

This enchantment does not increase the amount of arrow damage that is dealt, it only increases the amount of knockback damage. That is the main difference between these two enchantments.

What are the max levels of enchantment?

(Image via IGN)

For Punch, the max level of enchantment is level two. Players can find an enchanted book with Punch ll in it located around the Minecraft world, or on an enchanting table.

The max level of enchantment for Power is level five. Players can acquire this enchantment by combining two Power lV bows, or finding it as an enchanted book.

In order to get the maximum levels of enchantment from an enchanting table, players need to place bookshelves around the table in a 5x5 square, leaving space for a door opening.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul