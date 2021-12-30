Ranking 5 best Minecraft achievements of all time

Minecraft has tons of achievements. Each update adds a few new ones, with a few stellar additions coming courtesy of the 1.18 update. Many of them are extremely challenging, but they're also really fun to try and complete. Achievements give players something to work towards, especially in new updates. Here are the best Minecraft achievements of all time.

The best Minecraft achievements in the history of the game

5) Passing the Time

This one doesn't require any special work or skill, just time. The achievement is rewarded for playing for 100 days, which is just a really great milestone in Minecraft. Many players might not even realize how much time they've sunk into a world, so this is a cool reminder.

4) Overkill

Dealing nine entire hearts of damage with one hit is extremely difficult. That requires a fully enchanted diamond sword (or Netherite), and that requires a ton of work. Tons of levels, tons of enchanted books, and tons of resources are put into it, so getting an achievement is nice. Being able to deal nine hearts is impressive enough, too.

ًalexandra @iamunderurbed I GOT THE OVERKILL ACHIEVEMENT ON MINECRAFT I GOT THE OVERKILL ACHIEVEMENT ON MINECRAFT

3) Camouflage

This one requires players to kill a mob while wearing its head. It's a very cool achievement, but it's also pretty difficult. Getting any mob head, aside from a Wither Skeleton, is extremely difficult, so being able to pull this one off is really impressive.

Minecraft News #HappyNewsYear! @_MINECRAFT_LIVE The Camouflage achievement will now grant new a new cosmetic called the Creeper Costume The Camouflage achievement will now grant new a new cosmetic called the Creeper Costume https://t.co/CWDR3nPdjs

2) The End

There's nothing more satisfying than defeating the Ender Dragon. Fortunately, that's an achievement in Minecraft and one of the best. Defeating the Ender Dragon requires a ton of work and skill, so it's one of the most rewarding achievements to complete. The End is something that all players are trying to achieve, which makes it one of the best.

The End achievement is given when the Ender Dragon is killed (Image via Minecraft)

1) The Beginning

The Beginning, ironically named after the previous achievement, is one of the most difficult achievements to complete. The Wither is considered by many to be the most dangerous mob or boss in the entire game, so defeating it is no small feat. It's difficult enough to even spawn the Wither, let alone fight it and live to tell the tale.

The Wither is one of the most difficult mobs in the game (Image via Minecraft)

Which of these is the best? Let us know your favorite Minecraft achievements in the comment section.

Disclaimer: The article is based on the views of the writer.

