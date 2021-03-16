Ranking Minecraft enchantments for crossbows

Minecraft crossbows are like a pack-a-punch version of a regular bow. Crossbows are more potent than regular ones, and they shoot further with better accuracy.

Like other weapons in Minecraft, crossbows can be enchanted as well. They can be crafted by placing three sticks, two strings, one iron ingot, and one tripwire in the crafting menu. There is also a rare chance that crossbows can be dropped by pillagers when killed. However, its durability would be pretty low.

The crossbow takes 1 ¼ seconds to reload, and the cool part is that it doesn’t have to only shoot arrows! Crossbows can also shoot fireworks, and they have have three special enchantments and three base enchantments.

Here are the top enchantments for crossbows in Minecraft!

Best Minecraft enchantments for crossbows!

#1 - Multishot

Image via RajCraft on YouTube

Multishot is a crossbow enchantment that allows players to shoot three arrows or firework rockets instead of one. Multishot is probably the best enchantment for a crossbow in Minecraft because players can shoot multiple arrows at once, killing mobs faster.

The max level of enchantment for multishot is enchantment level one. Although multishot does shoot more arrows, the downside is that a multishot takes three durability points away from the weapon on each shot, so the bow will wear out more quickly.

Advertisement

#2 - Piercing

Image via RajCraft on YouTube

Piercing is a Minecraft enchantment for a crossbow that allows the player's arrows to go through multiple objects. This can be very useful if they are trying to kill multiple mobs at once, as the piercing enchantment can pierce through more than one mob.

The max level of enchantment for piercing is level four. The number of targets that can be pierced increases by one on every enchantment level. This means that players will be able to pierce through up to four mobs with one arrow!

#3 - Unbreaking

Image via Sportskeeda

Advertisement

Like on every other weapon in Minecraft, unbreaking is one of the best enchantments for crossbow. It increases the weapon's durability and allows it to have a longer usage time without wearing down.

The max level of enchantment for unbreaking is level three. The chance of durability reduction increases each time a player enchants the weapon.

#4 - Quick Charge

Image via RajCraft on YouTube

The quick charge enchantment in Minecraft reduces the amount of time it takes to reload a crossbow. Its durability can come in handy if players are in a PvP fight and are using a bow. If they are fighting the Ender Dragon, this enchantment can come in handy then too.

The max level of enchantment for quick charge is level three. The reload time reduces by .25 seconds each time the weapon is enchanted, so players can reduce the reload time of a crossbow by up to .75 seconds!

#5 - Mending

Advertisement

Image via xisumavoid on YouTube

With the mending enchantment, any XP that the Minecraft player collects while using that weapon will repair its durability. Mending can be very helpful if a player's weapon is about to break.

The max level of enchantment for mending is level one, and the special thing about it is that it cannot be found on an enchantment table.

Mending is a rare enchantment that players will have to find themselves out in the open world.

#6 - Curse of Vanishing

Image via RajCraft on YouTube

The curse of vanishing enchantment allows the player's weapon to be dropped once they die. It can either be good or bad.

If a player dies via someone trying to steal their loot, then this enchantment is helpful. But if the player is playing solo and dies right next to their spawn, this enchantment will be a curse.

Like mending, the curse of vanishing enchantment is a treasure enchantment, and can only be found in the Minecraft world by treasure.

Note: This article reflects the writer's views.