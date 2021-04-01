Ranking Minecraft enchantments for helmets

Minecraft offers four different pieces of armor that a player may craft. These pieces include helmets, chest plates, leggings, and boots.

There are five different types of materials that players can use to create a helmet. These materials are leather, iron, gold, diamonds, chain mail (and the turtle shell makes six). There are several enchantments that can be placed on helmets in Minecraft.

Minecraft enchantments increase the amount of protection the helmet gives and can also give players super cool perks when having the helmet on.

This article will rank the Minecraft helmet enchantments in order from best to worst!

Best Minecraft helmet enchantments from best to worst

Protection

(Image via Reddit)

Protection is a great enchantment to have on any armor in Minecraft, including helmets! Protection protects players from general damage in the Minecraft world. This enchantment provides the player with protection from damage such as mob attacks, lava, and fire.

The max level of enchantment for protection is level four, and the stronger the enchantment the more protection the player will be granted.

Unbreaking

Along with protection, unbreaking is a great enchantment for players to have on anything in Minecraft, especially weapons and armor. Unbreaking increases the durability of the helmet. This means that the player will get more use out of the helmet for a longer time without it breaking.

With the unbreaking enchantment on, there is a chance that the helmet will not lose any health points when damage is taken to it. This means that the player will be able to wear it longer, and it will not break as fast.

The max level of enchantment for unbreaking is level three.

Mending

(Image via youtube)

The mending enchantment in Minecraft takes the XP that players collect from killing mobs or from mining, and instead of putting it towards the experience level, it uses the XP to repair the durability of the helmet.

Mending cannot be found on an enchantment table hence it is a treasure enchantment. This means players will have to find mending around the Minecraft world as a treasure.

Fire Protection

(Image via Sportskeeda)

Fire Protection prevents the player from taking a great amount of damage when falling into lava or catching on fire.

Each level of enchantment will grant players with 8% additional protection from fire damage. If a player were to enchant the helmet with fire protection twice, it would give the player 16% protection against fire. Since the max level of enchantment for fire protection is level four, players are able to add an additional 32% protection against fire to the helmet.

Respiration

(Image via RajCraft on Youtube)

This Minecraft enchantment is good for players who love to explore ocean monuments and underwater biomes.

The respiration enchantment in Minecraft allows players to search for things underwater for much longer. Respiration increases the amount of time a player can stay underwater by 15 seconds with each level of enchantment.

Having respiration on a helmet also reduces the chances of a player taking damage from being underwater for too long or drowning. The max level of enchantment for respiration is level three. This means players will be able to stay underwater for an additional 45 seconds longer than the average helmet.

Aqua Affinity

(Image via Akan22 on Youtube)

Aqua affinity is a Minecraft enchantment that increases how fast a player can mine objects while underwater.

This enchantment allows players to bring more objects back up to shore with them, hence it allows players to mine just as fast as if they were on land. The maximum level of enchantment for aqua affinity is level one.

Projectile Protection

(Image via RajCraft on Youtube)

Projectile protection is an enchantment in Minecraft that decreases the amount of damage players take from attacks such as: arrows, shulker bullets, thrown tridents, wither skulls, and much more!

This enchantment is helpful for players against mobs such as skeletons and shulkers (which are found in the end) This enchantment can also insist players in the Nether since it also provides protection against fireballs.

The max level of enchantment for projectile protection is level four.

Thorns

(Image via Dailymotion)

The thorns enchantment in Minecraft causes the attacker to be damaged when the player is attacked.

Thorns is a helpful enchantment to have, because if players are attacked surprisingly, the attacker will be tricked not knowing the player has thorns on, and will end up attacking themselves. The max level of enchantment for thorns is level three.

Blast Protection

(Image via RajCraft on youtube)

Blast protection protects players from explosive damage in the Minecraft world. This enchantment can be very useful if the player encounters a creeper.

Blast protection can also come in handy when the player is working towards defeating the ender dragon. The maximum level of enchantment for blast protection is level four.

Curse of Vanishing

(Image via Snowflake MCPE)

Curse of vanishing is really a curse in the Minecraft world. This enchantment forces the player's helmet to vanish upon death.

This means that if players accidentally die from something minor like fall damage, but they are right near their spawn, they cannot retrieve their enchanted helmet. The max level of enchantment for Curse of vanishing is level one.

