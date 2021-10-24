Ranking Minecraft structures in the Nether 

Minecraft's Nether realm is a hellish dimension hidden below the Overworld. The Nether realm is accessible using a portal created by obsidian blocks. As expected from a Minecraft version of the underworld, this realm is filled with lava and dangerous monsters.

The Nether realm is home to some of the most hostile and annoying mobs, like zombie piglins and ghasts. Like the Overworld, the Nether also has various types of unique structures. But be careful as these aren't peaceful like most structures in the Overworld.

Nether structures are usually filled with hostile mobs but can provide valuable loot items. Here's a look at Nether structures in Minecraft and the value they provide.

Minecraft Nether structures ranked from worst to best

4) Fossils

Incomplete fossil (Image via Minecraft)

A fossil is a structure that generates in the Nether realm and the Overworld. But compared to the Overworld, fossils are much more common in the Nether. These small structures are made of bone blocks and depict the bone alignment of some massive mob now extinct in Minecraft.

In the Nether realm, fossils generate only in the soul sand valleys. Because of their rarity in the Overworld, soul sand valleys are the best place to find fossils in Minecraft.

3) Ruined portals

Ruined portal (Image via Minecraft)

Like fossils, ruined portals also generate in the Overworld and the Nether. These structures are incomplete variants of regular nether portals built with obsidian and crying obsidian.

Every ruined portal has a loot chest that may have useful loot like flint & steel, fire charge, golden carrots, golden gear, and more. Ruined portals also have a gold block attached to their structure.

2) Bastion remnants

The Minecraft 1.16 update added piglins to the Nether realm. Mojang also added a new structure as their home called bastion remnant. Along with regular piglins, brawny piglin brutes also live in bastion remnants.

Bastion remnants contain some of the best loot Minecraft players can find in the game. These structures are filled with gold blocks and chests that may have rare loot like ancient debris, netherite ingots, pigstep music disc, and more.

1) Nether fortress

Nether fortress (Image via Minecraft)

Also Read

Fortress is the oldest structure in Minecraft's Nether realm. Finding a fortress is necessary for completing the game as it is the only place with blazes. Players need to defeat blazes to get blaze rods, an item required for activating the end portal.

Nether fortresses are also home to wither skeletons. Players can defeat these mobs to have a chance at getting rare wither skeleton skulls which are needed to summon the Wither boss.

Edited by Danyal Arabi