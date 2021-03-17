Minecraft Redditor creates Geometry Dash out of Redstone

Minecraft Redditor u/I_Really_Like_Stairs created an in-game Geometry Dash using Redstone.

Earlier today, on 16 March 2021, Minecraft Redditor u/I_Really_Like_Stairs posted a magnificent creation to the subreddit. It was a video of them playing their in-game Geometry Dash game.

The game was made completely out of Redstone and requires the player to play along with it in the game. Each time the player steps on a pressure plate, the Geometry Dash square player jumps, just like in the real-life version of the game. The pressure plate is connected via Redstone to a larger Redstone network behind the screen.

The huge screen displayed in the image above is 36 x 21 pixels, making it 756 pixels total. The game moves at 1.66 fps (frames per second), and the square player moves at 1.25 fps. The square player moves slower because it has to detect the blocks under it and jumps coming from the Minecraft player.

A summary of coding Redstone in Minecraft

What's even more impressive about this build is the insane amount of Redstone storage behind the screen. The green and blue blocks are fully editable storage units that can hold 6,111 pixels. This is more than enough to run a game of Geometry Dash and can make a game in Minecraft last up to three and a half minutes .

Large Redstone contraption (Image via I Like Stairs YouTube)

The green and blue sections are further divided into smaller sections that make up each block on the screen. Each block is a 3x3, meaning it contains 9 pixels. The green lines each have a number that corresponds to a pixel in the block. To make a pixel light up, simply place a Redstone torch on the blue line directly above the desired green line. The image below displays how this works visually.

Pixel coding (Image via I Like Stairs YouTube)

Using this pixel block method, u/I_Really_Like_Stairs was able to create a fully editable game. This simplistic design works great for coding intricate details such as spikes.

In-depth video explanation

u/I_Really_Like_Stairs put over 36 hours into this insane build. You can download the world of the game here. I Like Stairs also made a fully customizable empty version of the game, which can be world downloaded and here. For a deeper dive into Redstone, mechanics check out I Like Stairs's YouTube channel and a video explaining everything.