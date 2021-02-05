A Minecraft speedrunner by the name of Reignex has set a new world record for Minecraft Java 1.16 Any% Glitchless Random Seed, by completing the game in 14 minutes and 10 seconds.

This new world record shaves over 25 seconds off the next best time by Couriway, which was the standing world record in the category for months.

This new Minecraft speedrunning world record is not only a fantastic accomplishment, but Reignex himself belives that he could complete an even faster run.

Even if this run is considered beatable, it is still important to analyze the speedrun and give recognition for this tremendous achievement.

This article will be taking a look at the new Minecraft speedrunning world record set by Reignex, as well as elaborate on what makes the run stand out.

Reignex has set a new speedrunning WR for Minecraft

The speedrun was completed by Reignex while live on Twitch, but unfortunately the VoD of the run has had the majority of it's audio removed due to DMCA music.

It's a shame that this happened, as it would have been great to capture this moment in it's totality.

The now audio altered footage for both the world record itself and the VoD of all the speedruns he attempted that day are available to view on Reignex's Twitch channel.

Reignex has also released a YouTube video with commentary that goes over his entire run.

Looking at the run itself, it is a good thing that he did not reset it upon entering the world. Even though there was no village in sight, he took a strong chance on it due to nearby desert biome.

In under a minute of looking, he was treated to a village with two unique blacksmiths and was able to gear himself up quickly. In the run itself, he didn't even enter one of the blacksmiths.

According to him, this is because he actually did not notice the second one, and simply beelined to the first one he saw.

From there, he is able to quickly get to the Nether curtesy of the nearby Ruined Portal. The portal was completable thanks to the obsidian blocks in the nearby chest, which also even contained a piece of gold armor.

Reignex then executed his bastion strategy and got his hands on the ender pearls and string for beds that he needed. Practice and luck really paid off for him.

After avoiding a near devastating ender pearl toss, Reignex was able to get the blaze rods that he need from the nearby Nether Fortress. His luck then continued, as after blind travelling back to the Overworld, it turned out that the Stronghold was very closeby.

The end of the run just came down to execution, as he was able to get into the End at sub 13 minute pace. He then uses a strategy called north south tower to perch the Ender Dragon, and is then able to defeat the boss with one cycle using four beds.

All in all this was quite an impressive Minecraft speedrun, congratulations to Reignex on the new world record!

As a note of interest, this speedrun was verified by moderators on speedrun.com, despite it containing the use of Fabric API. This decision may serve as an impactful precedent for future verifications and rulings down the road.

