Riptide vs Channeling in Minecraft: How different are the two enchantments?

In Minecraft, enchantments are mechanics that players can place on tools, weapons, armor and books to make them stronger and more durable. There are a large variety of enchantments that players can choose from.

Some enchantments are only specific to certain items in the game. Riptide and channeling are both two enchantments that are exclusive to Tridents in Minecraft.

The trident is a rare uncraftable weapon that can only be found by defeating a group of drowned. Even when players defeat a group of drowned, it is not guaranteed that a trident will drop.

If a player does get lucky enough to obtain a trident, they can place enchantments on it using an enchanting table or anvil. There are seven enchantments that can be placed on tridents in Minecraft.

What makes Channeling and Riptide different in Minecraft

What does Channeling do?

Channeling is an enchantment for tridents to produce lightning! This enchantment can be found in enchantment tables, raid drops (only in bedrock), enchanted books or as a villager trade.

With this enchantment, a lightning bolt will be summoned when a mob is hit with a thrown trident during a thunderstorm. Players should note that this enchantment will only work if there is a thunderstorm occurring, and the mob must be exposed to open sky.

Mobs also cannot be inside boats, water, snow, honey blocks, lava, soul sand or cobwebs. The Channeling enchantment is how players turn creepers into charged creepers, villagers into witches, etc.

The max level of enchantment for Channeling is level one.

What does Riptide do?

Riptide is an enchantment that gives players a faster method of transportation. This enchantment will propel the player forward when they throw a trident in the water or during rain.

Players can find this enchantment on an enchanting table or as an enchanted book located around the Minecraft world. When throwing a trident in rainy or snowy weather, players will launch into the air with the trident.

The max level of enchantment for Riptide is level three. To get stronger enchantments, they must place 15 bookshelves around the enchanting table in a 5x5 manner, leaving a door opening.

Placing bookshelves will increase the chances of players getting Riptide lll on the table when placing the trident in the input slot.

