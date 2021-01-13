Sapnap's Minecraft settings, skin, server, and more

In 2020, the Minecraft YouTube community gained so much more popularity and traction than in previous years.

Concurrently, Nick 'Sapnap' Armstrong also grew in popularity, along with his friends, part of the 'Dream Team,' and consisting of Sapnap, Clay "Dream," and George "GeorgeNotFound" Davidson.

Sapnap and his friends climbed the leaderboards to such an extent that they became some of the most popular and doted-upon Minecraft YouTubers of the year.

Known for his clashing Texan charm and brash personality, Sapnap has a large following on YouTube and Twitch, with quite a loyal fanbase.

Who is Sapnap?

Image via Pinterest

Sapnap is a Minecraft YouTuber and streamer best known for his relations with Dream and Georgenotfound.

He is part of the Dream SMP and is jokingly dissed for his character in the scripted Dream SMP server, as he is known for killing almost every players' pet.

His YouTube channel boasts over two million subscribers, which is quite impressive considering it has just eight videos currently. His top video, 'Minecraft, But We Are All Colorblind...,' has over 12 million views to date, and his channel has approximately 36 million views altogether.

Advertisement

What is the Dream Team?

Image via Wifies, youtube

The Dream Team is a YouTube group composed of Sapnap and his two closest friends, GeorgeNotFound and Dream. They have a channel together in addition to their individual ones.

They post Minecraft challenges where they try to defeat the Ender Dragon while facing different scenarios and difficulties, such as having an X-Ray on the entire time or having complete blindness.

What skin does Sapnap use?

Image via Dream Team Wiki

Sapnap is known for his e-boy skin, clad in a pixel fire t-shirt, a headband, and some jogging bottoms.

Advertisement

This pixelated fire design that his skin wears has become his primary source of branding, as it is now the main representative logo of his brand on any of his merch store items.

To download this skin, players can use Sapnap's NameMc.com account here.

What settings does Sapnap use?

Image via Reddit

It is currently presumed that Sapnap uses the original Minecraft settings, as he hasn't made it clear that he uses anything else.

His friends, however, do have specific commands bound to different keys, so it can be assumed that he may follow in their footsteps.

When speedrunning on Twitch, Sapnap frequently considers using the closed captioning/annotation setting that can be found in the accommodation settings. It allows him to recognize every small sound occurring around him.

Sapnap's Minecraft seed

Image via Animagician, youtube

Advertisement

Although Sapnap does not have a public seed attached to his name, he is a member of the Dream SMP.

It is a survival multiplayer world (SMP) server that Dream ran for a community of Minecraft YouTubers — also known as MCYTs — to play on. It continues today, and many popular Minecraft YouTubers stream their daily happenings on the server.

The current Twitch/YouTube series found on the SMP have an entire script with a main plot and subplots, containing all the world's players. These videos can be found over multiple members' accounts, including Thomas "TommyInnit" Simons, Will "WilburSoot" Gold, and many more.

The series contains multiple wars and warring factions.

With so many familiar faces taking part in this YouTube series, it's something that every viewer of these streamers watches and stays up to date with.

Facts about Sapnap

Image via Reddit

#1 - Sapnap recently moved in with Dream — who he has known for over seven years — and they are currently sharing a living space in Florida.

Advertisement

Image via PurrPaws, youtube

#2 - Sapnap was the one to kill multiple players' pets in the Dream SMP, including Nihachu's fox, Fundy's enderman, and TommyInnit's cow.

Image via Wikitubia

#3 - He can be found on multiple social media sites, including Twitter, Instagram, Reddit, NameMC (Minecraft's form of social media used to look up players and their skins, etc.), and YouTube.

He also has a verified Minecraft link so players can view his known skins and past usernames. His links can be found below: