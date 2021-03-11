If a player wants to take screenshots of Minecraft for any reason, figuring out where they're saved at first can be a bit tricky.

Screenshots can be used to capture anything. From game fails, odd bugs that leave friends rolling with laughter, to awesome builds players share on social media platforms. After a player takes a screenshot in Minecraft, it gets saved into a folder on your computer or console. This article is going to show how to find those screenshots.

Taking a screenshot in Minecraft

Image via Mojang

Starting with how to take a screenshot can help players find out where the pictures they take go. Those locations depend on what it is a player is taking a screenshot of.

Consoles will have two small buttons that are labeled "share" and "options" on their controllers. It is labeled through pictures on an XBOX controller or written out on the PlayStation controller. When a player presses the share button, a pop-up will appear on the side of the players' screen. The pop-up will ask if the player would like to take a screenshot or record a clip, along with showing an option to share what has been captured.

The Nintendo Switch has a similar function on its controls. However, it will not show a sharing pop-up unless the player holds down the share button on the controls rather than just pressing it.

A player using a PC can do a couple of different things. The options for a PC gamer to take a screenshot are listed below.

Holding the "fn" key and pressing "insert" on their keyboard (putting it on the player's clipboard) before pasting their screenshot in any number of locations for the player to save.

Holding the Windows key and pressing "G" to then select capture on a pop-up.

Pressing "insert" while holding the windows key and holding the "Alt" key

Where are Minecraft screenshots saved?

Image via Majong

Screenshots from Minecraft will be in the saved library depending on what the player has taken the screenshot on.

For the console saved screenshots, the player will need to be at the home screen. From there, the player can open their library and select captures to find all the screenshots they have taken. The same can be applied on Nintendo switch

For PC, screenshots taken using the option other than holding "fn" and pressing "insert" can be found under the view all capture tab in the captures pop-up while Minecraft is still open on the player's PC.

