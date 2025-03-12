"Seems like a cool feature": Minecraft fans are excited about the new locator bar feature

The Minecraft Live Event is right around the corner, and owing to the latest X post by the official handle of the game, we know that a new player locator bar feature will be added to the game's UI. This is a much-needed quality-of-life improvement that makes finding friends in multiplayer modes a lot easier; and it seems that fans are loving it.

A Minecraft player who goes by the name u/Captainorbeez shared a screenshot of the official post on YouTube detailing the feature of the locator bar, and asked the game’s community about their thoughts on it. For those who do not know, the locator bar will be included in the upcoming Spring Drop, and developers will reveal more information about it on March 22.

Reacting to the post, u/tyketro commented:

"Seems like a cool feature"

The user further added that it seems like a more useful QoL feature than pressing F3 and sharing the location with other players. However, this feature should have an option to toggle on or off, as it might hamper the PvP experience in some servers.

Comment byu/Captainorbeez from discussion inMinecraft

Another player, u/Ex_Federa added a link to Mojang Studios’ official webpage, describing the locator bar, and added that it will be toggleable by the server admin but not by individual Minecraft players.

Comment byu/Captainorbeez from discussion inMinecraft

u/Tellux040 said that Mojang Studios should make the feature similar to that of Valheim with respect to the player’s ability to turn their location on or off, even in the servers. Another player, u/TheManOfQuality also said that the feature looks cool to them as long as it is toggleable.

Redditors react to the locator bar feature (Image via Reddit)

u/Kowery103 replied that it probably will be toggleable since the developers have mentioned it, unless they decide that only Potion of Invisibility can make the players disappear. Something worth adding is that Mojang Studios have confirmed that players can disappear from the locator bar by either crouching or wearing a mob head/carved pumpkin. They can also drink the Potion of Invisibility for the same effect.

The locator bar is coming to Minecraft

The locator bar feature can be seen in the Minecraft UI (Image via Mojang Studios)

Mojang Studios released a Beta and Preview update for the Bedrock Edition that adds the locator bar to the game. The developers mentioned that a snapshot for the Java Edition is also on the way so that players of both editions can try out the new feature.

The mechanics of the locator bar are interesting. It replaces the XP bar in multiplayer mode and depicts a player's location with a square icon. When the player is within 120 degrees of the view, the gray square icon becomes colorful, while if the other player is 30 degrees above or below the viewport, the icon shows an arrow that points in their direction.

