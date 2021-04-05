Skeletons vs Wither Skeletons in Minecraft: How different are the two mobs?

Skeletons and wither skeletons have many similarities and differences in Minecraft. Both mobs are from the same family of undead mobs and flee away at the sight of wolves.

Skeletons are a common hostile mob found in both the overworld and the nether realm, whereas wither skeletons are a rare nether-exclusive mob.

Skeletons are one of the iconic mobs of Minecraft. They have been in the game since its survival_test version, whereas wither skeletons were added in the 1.4.2 update.

Differences between Skeletons and Wither Skeletons in Minecraft

Spawning

Even though both of these mobs are technically skeletons, they have different spawning conditions in the game. Skeletons spawn in groups of four to five when the light level is below seven. Players can find skeletons in all biomes except mushroom fields and end biomes. There is a 25% chance of finding a skeleton spawner in a dungeon.

Wither skeletons are a rare mob in Minecraft. They spawn only in nether fortresses under light level seven. These mobs always spawn in groups of four.

Attacking

Skeletons use bows and arrows to shoot down players from a distance. Skeletons can have great accuracy at higher difficulty levels. Wolves attack all types of skeletons that they find nearby, but skeletons don't attack wolves unless wolves hit them first. Skeletons also attack iron golems, baby turtles, and snow golems (Bedrock Edition).

Unlike skeletons, wither skeletons prefer to fight using a stone sword. These mobs spawn with a stone sword in their hands and attack nearby players. If a wither skeleton hits a player, that player will get wither effect for ten seconds.

Wither effect deals one heart damage every two seconds. Wither skeletons are hostile towards iron golems, snow golems, baby turtles, piglins, and piglin brutes.

Appearance

Wither skeletons and skeletons are made out of bones. They are also humanoid in shape and hold weapons in their hands. Wither Skeletons are one block taller than usual skeletons. Players can escape wither skeletons by blocking their path.

Wither skeletons do not wear any armor in Minecraft. Skeletons can spawn wearing all types of armor except netherite. Skeletons might spawn with enchanted bows at a higher difficulty level, but wither skeletons always spawn with an unenchanted stone sword.

Drops

Wither Skeletons and skeletons share a common loot drop: bones. Other than this, all drops are unique. Skeletons can drop bones, arrows, bows, and armor in Minecraft. Players can also get a skeleton head by killing a skeleton in a charged creeper explosion.

Wither Skeleton drops include bones, coal, stone swords, and wither skeleton skull. Wither skeleton skull is required to summon the wither boss in Minecraft. It is the only way to obtain a nether star before crafting a beacon.

Wither Skeleton vs Skeleton: Who will win?

YouTuber stormrfrenzy has got a wither skeletons and skeletons to fight each other in an arena. The battle was fierce and long, but in the end, wither skeletons won the battle.

He also performed a one versus one mob battle between wither skeleton and skeleton. Wither Skeleton won that fight as well.