In Minecraft, small cranes can be a nice addition to any player's build. They add a decorative feel, and can especially jazz up a medieval shipyard build. But how do players build cranes? Here is a step-by-step guide on how to build a small crane in Minecraft, following BrokenPixelSK's YouTube tutorial.

Step #1: Materials

This build requires quite a few materials. These include:

8 stripped spruce logs

20 spruce slabs

1 spruce stair

16 spruce trapdoors

2 spruce buttons

Various barrels

Various crafting tables

6 rails

12 ladders

3 stones

3 stone stairs

1 cobblestone

9 cobblestone walls

1 cobblestone stair

2 andesite blocks

8 andesite stairs

13 spruce signs

8-11 chains

2 grindstones

1 dark oak fence

1 iron bar

4 stone slabs

Step #2: Building the base

Place 3 stripped spruce logs on top of each other, then place a barrel on top. Place 5 more stripped spruce logs on top of that barrel and finish with a barrel on top. On the ground, around the wood, place three stone blocks and one cobblestone block. The structure should look like this.

The base of the crane (Image via BrokenPixelSK)

Place stone and cobblestone stairs on top of the stone and cobblestone blocks. Make sure to put only one cobblestone stair and put it over a stone block. Then place stone slabs in between each of the blocks on the ground.

Above the stairs, put spruce trapdoors on each side. Do it for the block directly underneath the top barrel as well. Directly underneath those trapdoors, choose the direction of the crane. Then place 7 spruce slabs outwards in the chosen direction. The crane should look like this.

The complete base of the crane (Image via Minecraft)

Step #3: Crane arm and counterweight

To design the crane arm, simply replicate the picture directly below. The arm uses spruce slabs to create a staircase-like design, reaching from the end of the crane arm up to the top barrel.

Crane arm (Image via Minecraft)

On the opposite side of the crane arm, remove the top trap door and replace it with a spruce stair. Then place a slab at the same level as the stair. Place another spruce slab one block directly below the stairs. These two should appear one slab length apart vertically as shown in the picture below. Copy the rest of the counterweight design in the picture directly below to complete the counterweight.

Wooden counterweight (Image via Minecraft)

Once the slab counterweight is complete, place one andesite block on both sides of the bottom end slab. Then place cobblestone walls on the top, sides, and bottom of each andesite block. Reference the picture directly below for help.

Andesite counterweight (Image via Minecraft)

In between the cobblestone walls, place andesite stairs to add more weight to the build.

Counterweight stairs (Image via Minecraft)

Step #4: Decorations

Place the grindstone horizontally under the start of the crane arm. Then place another grindstone under the end of the crane arm. Place a chain in between these two grindstones to make it look like it's connected. Then place another chain below the end of the crane arm's grindstone to make it look like it's hanging in place. It should look like this.

Chains (Image via Minecraft)

Now cover up each block of open stripped spruce wood with blank spruce signs.

At the very top of the structure, place a cobblestone wall, then a dark oak fence on top, then an iron bar on top of that.

Place a dark oak button on the two andesite blocks.

Decorations (Image via Minecraft)

Step #5: Cargo Crate

At the bottom of the hanging chain place a 3x3 square of spruce trapdoors. Then place an assortment of barrels and crafting tables on top of the trapdoors. Then place a crafting table or barrel on top of the row in the center. Right now, it should look like this.

Cargo (Image via BrokenPixelSK)

Then place the rail on top of the elevated row to add a wrap effect. Add ladders on the sides of the cargo to add depth. The final build should look like this.

Final build (Image via BrokenPixelSK)