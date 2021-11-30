"So excited!": Redditors eagerly await upcoming Minecraft 1.18 update

The long-awaited Minecraft 1.18 update releases today, November 30! For months, players from all around the world have been waiting for the new patch to drop, and it's finally here.

Every social media platform is bursting with excited fans waiting for the launch, with Reddit on top of the wave.

As Mojang, the game's developers, have started releasing their final release candidates versions of the update, players are eagerly expressing their excitement. Reddit is filled with fans frantically discussing the Minecraft 1.18 update and asking about the time of its release.

They won't have to wait for long as, in a few hours, the official Minecraft 1.18 update will be released for everyone.

Reactions from Minecraft Redditors eagerly waiting for the Minecraft 1.18 update

After Mojang published an official blog post revealing the release date of the Minecraft 1.18 update, Redditors expressed their excitement for the patch. They posted about the release candidates, talked about various features of the game, and much more.

Right from the beginning, people started posting about the release date reveal from Mojang and passionately talked about the game's features.

On Minecraft 1.18 update official Reddit posts, many Redditors expressed their excitement for the upcoming patch. They wholeheartedly appreciated the efforts of the developers to make an amazing update.

People also asked about the final chart for ore distribution for the Minecraft 1.18 update. The new patch is bringing a massive change to the ore generation in the game. Hence, many Redditors were curious about it.

Some Redditors also appreciated the developer team of Minecraft for making efforts to make the 1.18 update smooth and ready for release.

Many fans have asked about when the update will drop, as Mojang revealed its release date but didn't say anything about the time.

As players have noticed from previous Minecraft updates, they tend to release at 10 am EST. Hence, the 1.18 patch is also expected to launch at the same time, although nothing is confirmed.

Minecraft 1.18 update is the second part of the Caves and Cliffs update. The first part was released on June 8, and part 2 will be released today, November 30. It is considered to be the game's most significant update yet.

