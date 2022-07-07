Spellcraft DLC in Minecraft 1.19 update: All you need to know

Magic has long been a topic of discussion in the Minecraft community, with many creators developing mods and add-ons to make the game a little more arcane.

Players can now rejoice with the arrival of the free Spellcraft DLC, which adds a huge amount of magical features to the game.

Downloadable via the Minecraft Marketplace on Bedrock Edition platforms, Spellcraft provides hours of new content at no cost to the player. This includes a plethora of magical spells that can be combined for various effects.

There are also plenty of magical mobs to experience along the way, making this DLC a fitting way to celebrate Minecraft Marketplace's fifth anniversary.

Spellcraft DLC allows Minecraft players to create over 20,000 combinations of spells

Alex in the Spellcraft DLC (Image via Mojang)

Available as of July 5, 2022, Minecraft's Spellcraft DLC by Gamemode One is a masterful use of the game's brand-new scripting API.

Players have the freedom to craft thousands of spell combinations and encounter different mobs and monsters of magical origin. However, players who enjoy traditional Minecraft play don't need to worry, as the core gameplay is left untouched.

According to GameMode One, Spellcraft allows players to create over 20,000 unique combinations of spells featuring different elements and effects. Players can level up their abilities over time and grow more powerful. This provides them with more potent magical capabilities as they ascend through their magical discipline.

Players will use items like runes to create their spell combinations, ensuring they have a renewable resource to continue expanding their arcane repertoire.

While spellweaving is certainly a major part of this DLC, it isn't the only feature to take into account. With so many spells at their disposal, players will need targets for them that are stronger than the game's typical mobs.

This is where magical rifts come into play, allowing players to enter different realms and battle the creatures that live there. According to GameOne, players can battle toxic ghouls, frost spiders and even Arcanists, which can also use spellcasting to battle the player.

The new scripting API also allows for additional features that haven't been seen outside of mobs and addons. One of the advertised aspects is health bars for enemies within rifts.

Previously, health bars were reserved for boss battles or pillager raids on settlements. Now, players can see the damage they're dealing to their opponents.

There are also on-screen timers for the UI to track things like bonus chests, which drop within rifts to keep players in the fight.

Overall, this DLC may not supplant many of the dedicated mods for magic if players are already using them. However, considering this downloadable content is free and adds improved dimensions to the game, it's certainly worth a look.

If players don't enjoy it, they can always disable it on their worlds. However, they won't know for sure if they'll have a good time with it unless they download it for themselves.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far