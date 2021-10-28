Target blocks in Minecraft: All you need to know

Minecraft is full of blocks, but they are constantly adding more. The target block is one of the most recent additions to the hit the sandbox game.

This new block was added as part of the 1.16 Nether update and is extremely useful. Target blocks don't spawn naturally in the world, so players will have to craft it.

Here's everything about the target block in Minecraft.

Minecraft: A complete guide about target blocks

Target blocks are blocks in Minecraft that emit a redstone signal when hit by projectiles.

Projectiles in Minecraft include arrows, tridents, eggs, snowballs, splash potions, fire charges fired by a dispenser, firework rockets‌ (Java Edition only), lingering potions, bottles o' enchanting‌ (Java Edition), ender pearls‌ (Java Edition), and llama spit.

Anything that the game will allow players to throw can be used.

Snowballs and other projectiles can be used to trigger the redstone emission (Image via Minecraft)

As with a normal target, the closer the projectile is to the center, the better. In this case, it means that the redstone signal will be stronger. This can be used to trigger a piston, a dispenser, or any other redstone item that is connected to it via a redstone trail or placed right beside the target block.

The crafting recipe for a target block is pretty simple. Players will need four redstone dust and one hay block, which is crafted from nine wheat (and can be found naturally at the majority of Minecraft villages).

Targets can be placed and then broken by any tool or even a player's hand. However, the hoe is the tool of choice here, as it will break slightly faster when using one. A golden, diamond, or Netherite hoe will break a target block in 0.1 seconds.

While they serve an in-game purpose by emitting a redstone signature upon being hit, they are also useful for practicing. Shooting or throwing projectiles can be difficult, and aiming can be tricky.

Target blocks are a great form of practice for players who want to improve their ranged attacks, whether from a bow or a throw.

Edited by R. Elahi