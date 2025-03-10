"That's Called an Ender Villager...Super Rare": Minecraft player finds glitched villager, sparking hilarious reaction from fans

Although Minecraft has been around for over 15 years, players stumble upon new glitches and bugs now and then. These issues arise because the developers are constantly adding new features and items to the blocky world. Thankfully, most of these errors are minor and don’t have a game-breaking effect.

A Minecraft player and Reddit user named u/FeeDStunz shared an image on the game's subreddit, showing a bizarre mob that looked like a villager but without the normal texture. Instead, it had a completely black skin with a purple accent, something very similar to an enderman. The original poster asked the community if anyone knew about this villager's profession.

Reacting to the post, u/ItsVyrox jokingly commented:

"That's Called an Ender Villager...Super Rare."

Another user, u/jeesuscheesus, jokingly asked the original poster to avoid making eye contact because then, the villager would give them a worse deal. This was in reference to how endermen attack players when they make eye contact.

u/Enchillada_Man said that it is for certain a Missingno. For those unaware, Missingno is a Pokémon glitch that was discovered way back in 1999. It caused a graphical glitch when a player came across it. The user added that this villager could be a farmer or a fisherman, but the texture is gone.

u/JakeTheSnakey33 asked the original poster why the map looks so weird and glitchy. The original poster replied, saying they made their game world on the Legacy Edition and then transferred it to the Bedrock Edition.

Redditors react to the glitched villager texture (Image via Reddit)

Another user, u/Easy-Rock5522, said it could be a Legacy Console Edition world converted to Bedrock Edition. For those who do not know, Legacy Console Edition was the version of Minecraft that ran on all consoles until it was replaced by the Bedrock Edition.

Bizarre and hilarious glitches in Minecraft

A bug leading to two desert temples spawning underwater in Minecraft (Image via Reddit/MZEEN1367/Mojang Studios)

This is not the first time someone has come across bizarre glitches in the blocky world. However, finding glitched mobs is not that common, although some players have found wolves with some odd features that allow players to dye the entire mob red.

Perhaps the most common type of error is glitched structures. Gamers have discovered structures spawning in places they are not supposed to be. For example, a player came across two desert temples floating in the middle of an ocean. Another found a pillager tower that was taller than some mountains.

These errors occur because the world of Minecraft is made using an algorithm that combines structure and randomness in the generation process. Sometimes, the algorithm bugs out and causes these simple errors.

