"That's not a trading hall, that's a prison." Fans react as Minecraft player showcases giant villager trading hall with nearly 6000 villagers

Minecraft players have always used the endless possibilities of the blocky world to create something fantastic, from massive towns, cities, and even countries to complicated redstone machines such as displays and computers that work. However, the ideas of the build can sometimes get a little twisted and lead to interesting discussions.

A Minecraft player named u/Athorias shared some images on the game’s subreddit showing a massive villager trading hall they built in the blocky world. This impressive and quite ominous structure had 5,984 cells to keep the villagers. The original poster added that even though such a large number of cells is unnecessary, they will still make 16 more to get the number up to 6,000.

It's also worth noting that the trading hall is built like a large prison that suits the purpose of keeping villagers locked in one place. Reacting to the post, u/ToughAsGrapes commented:

"That's not a trading hall, that's a prison"

Another player, u/Ok-Brilliant-5121, replied to the comment, saying every trading hall in Minecraft was a prison. Referencing the Harry Potter franchise, u/throwaway_ghast jokingly said that these trading halls could be called “The Azkaban of Villagers.”

Comment byu/Athorias from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Comment byu/Athorias from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

u/Shadow_BH47 asked the builder to collect every villager with every good enchanted book in this trading hall. Another player, u/Rexplicity, added that the original poster could collect every enchantment book, every single cartographer trade, and all the possible good trades, yet still have room for more than fifty times the occupied space.

Redditors discuss how large the trading hall is (Image via Reddit)

u/Darknadoswastaken said that even if all the different village traders are kept inside the hall, including the armourers, the original poster could still keep villagers with every type of enchantment.

Massive structures in Minecraft

Images of some structures from the fictional country build that took almost a decade to complete (Image via Reddit/Whiffdog_/Mojang Studios)

The world of Minecraft is massive, making it perfect for builders to make structures that are often beyond impressive. Talented builders have made fictional medieval towns inspired by real places, large churches, Gothic castles, and even fictional countries that took over a decade to complete.

All these builds show the dedication Minecraft players have towards the game and how engaging it can be. As mentioned before, it is not just about the scale but also the complexity. Items such as redstone allow builders to make functional machines like displays and computers that can even run games.

